Operation Sindoor: 16 airports closed in north, west India; CISF steps up security

India closed at least 16 airports in northern and western parts of the country for civilian movement on Wednesday morning, hours after New Delhi carried out precision strikes on “terrorist infrastructure” at nine sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians two weeks ago. Authorities also put vital installations such as refineries and hydropower projects near border areas on high alert. (PTI photo)

The 16 airports are Leh, Thois, Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Pathankot, Chandigarh, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Jamnagar, Bhatinda, Bhuj, Dharamshala, Shimla, Rajkot, and Porbandar.

Authorities also put vital installations such as refineries and hydropower projects near border areas on high alert, people aware of the matter said. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which manages the securities of these installations located near the border and Line of Control with Pakistan, was placed on high alert.

“The 16 airports such as Srinagar, Leh, Amritsar and in other border areas have been shut. The airports are in J&K, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab and Gujarat. There is no cause for panic. It is a precautionary step. The airports have been sealed for civilians,” said an official.

Other officials said vital installations such as the refinery in Jamnagar and hydropower projects, along with power grid corporation plants in J&K, were placed on high alert.

“The security of these installations were already reviewed during the weekend. There are 11 such vital installations in J&K alone that are protected by CISF. In the backdrop of the ceasefire violation by Pakistan and the recent developments, all such installations are on high alert. Civilian movement is curbed,” the first official added.

During the weekend, top officials of the CISF, including its chief Rajwinder Bhatti, reviewed the security at sensitive locations.