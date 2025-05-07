Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Operation Sindoor: 16 airports closed in north, west India; CISF steps up security

ByPrawesh Lama
May 07, 2025 10:53 AM IST

The 16 airports are Leh, Thois, Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Pathankot, Chandigarh, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Jamnagar, Bhatinda, Bhuj, Dharamshala, Shimla, Rajkot, and Porbandar

India closed at least 16 airports in northern and western parts of the country for civilian movement on Wednesday morning, hours after New Delhi carried out precision strikes on “terrorist infrastructure” at nine sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians two weeks ago.

Authorities also put vital installations such as refineries and hydropower projects near border areas on high alert. (PTI photo)
Authorities also put vital installations such as refineries and hydropower projects near border areas on high alert. (PTI photo)

The 16 airports are Leh, Thois, Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Pathankot, Chandigarh, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Jamnagar, Bhatinda, Bhuj, Dharamshala, Shimla, Rajkot, and Porbandar.

Authorities also put vital installations such as refineries and hydropower projects near border areas on high alert, people aware of the matter said. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which manages the securities of these installations located near the border and Line of Control with Pakistan, was placed on high alert.

“The 16 airports such as Srinagar, Leh, Amritsar and in other border areas have been shut. The airports are in J&K, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab and Gujarat. There is no cause for panic. It is a precautionary step. The airports have been sealed for civilians,” said an official.

Other officials said vital installations such as the refinery in Jamnagar and hydropower projects, along with power grid corporation plants in J&K, were placed on high alert.

Also Read:Why India attacked 9 terror camps under Operation Sindoor? Significance explained

“The security of these installations were already reviewed during the weekend. There are 11 such vital installations in J&K alone that are protected by CISF. In the backdrop of the ceasefire violation by Pakistan and the recent developments, all such installations are on high alert. Civilian movement is curbed,” the first official added.

During the weekend, top officials of the CISF, including its chief Rajwinder Bhatti, reviewed the security at sensitive locations.

Get Operation Sindoor Live Updates, Today's India News, Weather Today,and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Operation Sindoor: 16 airports closed in north, west India; CISF steps up security
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 07, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On