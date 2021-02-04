IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Opposition, Centre spar in Rajya Sabha over farm laws; Lower House still stalled
Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad said "might of the farmers is the biggest force in the country and we cannot reach any conclusion by fighting with them.”(ANI)
Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad said "might of the farmers is the biggest force in the country and we cannot reach any conclusion by fighting with them.”(ANI)
india news

Opposition, Centre spar in Rajya Sabha over farm laws; Lower House still stalled

Speakers from the treasury benches, meanwhile, said that those opposing the laws were spreading “misinformation” among the farmers and “stoking fears”.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 01:16 AM IST

Opposition MPs stood united in the Rajya Sabha on their demand that three contentious farm laws be repealed, during a debate on the President’s speech on Wednesday, with Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad telling the government that the “might of the farmers is the biggest force in the country and we cannot reach any conclusion by fighting with them”.

Speakers from the treasury benches, meanwhile, said that those opposing the laws were spreading “misinformation” among the farmers and “stoking fears”.

After a day of protests and disruptions in both Houses on Tuesday, the debate on the President’s speech started relatively smoothly in the Upper House on Wednesday, with all parties agreeing to suspend Question and Zero Hours to allot 15 hours for the discussion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reply to the debate in the Upper House on Monday.

Also read: Government fends off global clamour on farm stir

Lok Sabha proceedings, however, were washed out for the second day as the Congress stuck to its demand for a separate debate on farm protests even as the government wanted to address the issue in the all-encompassing debate on the President’s speech. The opposition leaders held a meeting on Wednesday morning to discuss their strategy. According to two Congress MPs who asked not to be named, party leader Rahul Gandhi also held a separate discussion with some Congress leaders on the floor strategy.

Demanding repeal of the laws and restoration of statehood in Jammu & Kashmir, Azad said PM Modi, who was present in the House, is the only person who can find a solution to both the problems of Jammu & Kashmir and the farmers’ agitation.

“The logjam between the farmers and the government is not for the first time; it has been going on for hundreds of years that farmers have had to struggle for their rights — sometimes against feudalism and zamindari and sometimes against the government,” Azad said.

He condemned the violence and chaos during a tractor rally on January 26, when a section of farmers raised a Sikh religious flag at the Red Fort. “The whole Opposition and the Congress condemn the incident. It should have never happened; it is against democracy; it is against law and order. Those who were involved in this should be given strict punishment but at the same time those who are innocent should not be implicated,” Azad said, while also urging the PM to set up a committee to find out who are the people who had gone missing on January 26.

Initiating the discussions, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Assam, Bhuwaneswar Kalita, said the farm laws were passed after extensive discussions in Parliament and the Opposition “should not make the farmers agitation another Shaheen Bagh”. His reference was to an anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protest that began last year in the heart of Delhi and escalated into an occupy movement that lasted for over 100 days, cutting off an important arterial road in the Capital.

The ruling party has been alleging that the opposition parties have “stoked fears” about the new farm laws just as they did with CAA. The BJP leader reiterated an earlier speech by Modi and said “the benefits of these important farm laws have started reaching more than 10 crore people and small farmers” and told the House that “the doors are always open for farmers for discussion so that the issues can be resolved”.

Watch | ‘Fight China & Pakistan, not our farmers’: Ghulam Nabi Azad

The government has offered that the laws be put on hold for 18 months to facilitate discussions but farmers — tens of thousands of whom are camped at three Delhi entry points for over two months — have rejected the demand. Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav criticised the government for showing “insensitivity” towards the farmers. He said had the government agreed to send the bills to a standing committee, the crisis would have been averted. He also questioned why there was tight security on the Ghazipur, Singhu and Tikri borders, and said that security there was tighter than at Parliament and the India-Pakistan border. “Are the farmers going to attack Delhi?” he asked.

BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh, Vijay Pal Singh Tomar, who seconded the motion, said those criticising the farm laws are spreading misinformation as the new laws only stand to help small and marginal farmers. He said the laws were passed after extensive deliberations and there have been 12 expert committees in the past two decades on farm reforms.

Biju Janata Dal MP Prasanna Acharya said the role of the police and the local administration and the farmers’ leaders needed to be questioned in the context of what happened on January 26, while DMK’s Thiruchi Siva said that the government came to power with a slogan of “minimum government, maximum governance” but what we have experienced is “minimum governance and maximum mishaps”.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi MP K Keshava Rao pressed for minimum support prices to be written in law, which is one of the demands of the farmers, while Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP Elaram Kareem said the government policies were only intended to appease corporate firms.

He also said that farmer leaders were booked under fake charges for the incidents of January 26. Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu agreed to suspend question hour on Wednesday and Thursday, and private member’s bills on Friday, to make time for the discussion.

In the Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla was forced to repeatedly adjourn the House as MPs trooped to the Well, raised slogans and flashed placards, and demanded that the farmers’ issue be given top priority. Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the farmers’ agitation was harming the image of the country.

The Speaker insisted that the Question Hour must go on but Opposition members refused to relent, leading to the House being adjourned for the day after three attempts to begin proceedings. Modi, who customarily replies in the Lok Sabha first, is scheduled to address the Lower House on Friday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
farm laws 2020 farmers protest ghulam nabi azad rajya sabha
app
Close
A total of 43,230 healthcare workers have been vaccinated in the state till now. (ANI PHOTO).
A total of 43,230 healthcare workers have been vaccinated in the state till now. (ANI PHOTO).
india news

Uttarakhand to begin 2nd phase of vaccination; police, civic workers up next

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 01:34 AM IST
  • In the second phase, over 2 lakh frontline workers will be vaccinated in the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
**HANDOUT PHOTO MADE AVAILABLE FROM BJP OFFICE ON FEB 3, 2021**Thiruvananthapuram: BJP National President JP Nadda offers prayers and 'Deep Darshan' at Padmanabhaswamy Temple, in Thiruvananthapuram. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_03_2021_000325A)(PTI)
**HANDOUT PHOTO MADE AVAILABLE FROM BJP OFFICE ON FEB 3, 2021**Thiruvananthapuram: BJP National President JP Nadda offers prayers and 'Deep Darshan' at Padmanabhaswamy Temple, in Thiruvananthapuram. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_03_2021_000325A)(PTI)
india news

Both Congress and CPI(M) have lost credibility in Kerala: Nadda

By Ramesh Babu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 01:22 AM IST
  • This is Nadda’s first visit to Kerala after becoming the party president. A former Union health minister, he criticised the state’s role in combating Covid-19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad said "might of the farmers is the biggest force in the country and we cannot reach any conclusion by fighting with them.”(ANI)
Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad said "might of the farmers is the biggest force in the country and we cannot reach any conclusion by fighting with them.”(ANI)
india news

Opposition, Centre spar in Rajya Sabha over farm laws; Lower House still stalled

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 01:16 AM IST
Speakers from the treasury benches, meanwhile, said that those opposing the laws were spreading “misinformation” among the farmers and “stoking fears”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union home minister Amit Shah wrote on Twitter: “No propaganda can deter India’s unity."(ANI)
Union home minister Amit Shah wrote on Twitter: “No propaganda can deter India’s unity."(ANI)
india news

Government fends off global clamour on farm stir

By Rezaul H Laskar, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 01:00 AM IST
Though some celebrities who aren’t well known in India have made social media posts on the issue over the past few days, singer Rihanna was the most high-profile personality to take up the issue on Twitter on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A candidate from Indore-3 assembly seat in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh Thursday brought <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 in one-rupee coins as security deposit to accompany his nomination papers.(Reuters File Photo)
A candidate from Indore-3 assembly seat in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh Thursday brought 10,000 in one-rupee coins as security deposit to accompany his nomination papers.(Reuters File Photo)
india news

Coins worth 14.86 lakh missing from Union Bank in Odisha, staff under scanner

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:59 AM IST
  • Police officials said Santosh Kumar, who joined as branch manager on January 21, detected the discrepancy. Kumar lodged an FIR at Paradip Lock police station against two former bank managers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ministry of External Affairs earlier said the "temptation" of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments is "neither accurate, nor responsible".(Mint)
Ministry of External Affairs earlier said the "temptation" of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments is "neither accurate, nor responsible".(Mint)
india news

Motivated campaigns targeting India will never succeed: EAM S Jaishankar

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:30 AM IST
"Motivated campaigns targeting India will never succeed. We have the self confidence today to hold our own. This India will push back," Jaishankar tweeted..
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Indian side at Wednesday’s meeting was led by Sanjay Bhattacharyya, secretary (overseas Indian affairs) in the external affairs ministry, while Adel Siraj Merdad, deputy minister of foreign affairs, led the Saudi team. (TWITTER/@MEAIndia).
The Indian side at Wednesday’s meeting was led by Sanjay Bhattacharyya, secretary (overseas Indian affairs) in the external affairs ministry, while Adel Siraj Merdad, deputy minister of foreign affairs, led the Saudi team. (TWITTER/@MEAIndia).
india news

India, Saudi Arabia to set up joint working groups on defence and security

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:25 AM IST
  • The Saudi side thanked India for standing by Saudi Arabia during the pandemic, including facilitating travel of Indian healthcare professionals to the country, and looked forward to supply of India-made Covid-19 vaccines, the external affairs ministry said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor(Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor(Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
india news

Shashi Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai file plea in top court to quash FIRs

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:08 AM IST
  • The Congress leader's petition seeks quashing of the nine first information reports (FIRs) pending against him in Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Antibiotic intake in India rises by 30% in a decade, says report

By Rhythma Kaul
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:04 AM IST
Antibiotic use in India has risen sharply, with about a 30% increase in their per capita use during the past decade, according to the State of the World’s Antibiotics 2021 report released on Wednesday, highlighting concerns over widespread and growing resistance to the drugs
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

What’s the value of a tree? Age multiplied by 74.5k: SC panel

By Utkarsh Anand
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:03 AM IST
New Delhi: A tree’s monetary worth is its age multiplied by 74,500, a Supreme Court-appointed committee has submitted in a report, setting a guideline, for the first time in India, on the valuation of trees
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Govt may tweak policy for infra projects in forest areas

By Jayashree Nandi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:03 AM IST
New Delhi: The Union environment ministry proposes to increase the net present value (NPV) of forests that will be diverted for infrastructure projects, linking it to a measure of wholesale prices, a development that could have a significant impact on infrastructure projects that are to come up in forest areas, raising concern among policy analysts who say it sidesteps issues such as conservation
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

One held for murder of IndiGo manager in Bihar

By Avinash Kumar
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:59 PM IST
PATNA Bihar Police on Wednesday claimed to have cracked the sensational murder of an airline official in the heart of Patna last month with the arrest of one person, who allegedly nursed a grudge after escaping serious injuries in an earlier accident involving the dead executive
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

TN govt fortifies places with Jaya link ahead of Sasikala’s arrival

By Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:59 PM IST
Chennai: With VK Sasikala, the close aide and confidante of the late J Jayalalithaa, set to return to Chennai on Sunday, the ruling AIADMK is ensuring that it is firmly in control of some of the physical manifestations of the former chief minister’s legacy -- her burial place and her residence
READ FULL STORY
Close
EDS PLS TAKE NOTE OF THIS PTI PICK OF THE DAY::::Chennai: People gather in large numbers during the inauguration of the Jayalalithaa memorial, in Chennai, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI01_27_2021_000069B)(PTI01_27_2021_000163B)(PTI)
EDS PLS TAKE NOTE OF THIS PTI PICK OF THE DAY::::Chennai: People gather in large numbers during the inauguration of the Jayalalithaa memorial, in Chennai, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI01_27_2021_000069B)(PTI01_27_2021_000163B)(PTI)
india news

AIADMK moves to deny Sasikala access to Jayalalithaa’s memorials

By Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:58 PM IST
  • Jayalalithaa’s memorial is likely to be one of the stops for Sasikala when she returns to Chennai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

SC refuses to order probe into violence during tractor rally

By Utkarsh Anand
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:57 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to order a probe into the violence and chaos that engulfed the national capital during the tractor rally by farmers on Republic Day, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement that “the law will take its own course
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP