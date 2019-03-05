Opposition chorus grows for proof of air strike in Pakistan

Claims and counterclaims by the government and the Opposition sent political temperatures soaring on Monday as the Congress party asked why the government was not providing details of the casualties inflicted in the air strikes on a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) camp in Pakistan last week, while the government accused the Congress party of echoing Pakistan’s line. Prime Minister Narendra Modi implicitly warned Pakistan about supporting terror groups that target India.

All of this came even as Indian Air Force chief BS Dhanoa steered clear of a question on the number of casualties, the core of the controversy. Following the air strike on February 26, Indian intelligence officials mentioned numbers in the range of 300 to 350 to media (including Hindustan Times). The numbers weren’t official estimates and the officials were not on record. Since then, questions have swirled about the actual number amid efforts by Pakistan to downplay the impact of the Indian air strike.

On Sunday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah said that 250 terrorists were killed in the air strike.

The government has, however, not released any evidence of the casualties as demanded by the Opposition.

Hours before Dhanoa’s comments, former finance minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram, apparently referring to statements last week by the air force, said on Twitter: “IAF Vice Air Marshal declined to comment on casualties. The MEA statement said there were no civilian or military casualties. So, who put out the number of casualties at 300-350?”

Chidambaram added: “As a proud citizen, I am prepared to believe my government. But if we want the world to believe, the government must make the effort, not indulge in opposition-bashing.”

The BJP shot back through Union minister Piyush Goyal. “This shows Congress party believes in Pakistan propaganda and not in our own armed forces and what our army, navy and air force said. It is thoroughly condemnable and I am ashamed that we have such leaders like P Chidambaram in the wonderful state of Tamil Nadu,” Goyal said in Tuticorin.

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal, too, sought proof of the strikes and accused the Prime Minister of politicising terror. “Modiji must answer as the international media like New York Times, Washington Post, London-based Jane Information group, Daily Telegraph, the Guardian and Reuters, are reporting that there is no proof of militant losses at Balakot in Pakistan,” he said on Twitter, referring to some reports in the global media that said Indian jets missed the target.

The Opposition also stressed that Modi should apologise to the country for “questioning the capability” of IAF in the absence of the Rafale fighter jet, a charge that triggered a sharp response from the PM himself.

“The PM tried to show that the IAF was weaker because it did not have the Rafale. He should apologise for questioning the capabilities of IAF and for playing politics with the armed forces,” Congress spokesperson RPN Singh said at a press conference.

Modi slammed the Opposition for questioning his statement that the presence of Rafale fighters would have given greater firepower to IAF during an aerial engagement with Pakistan on February 27, when it launched a counter-attack in response to the Indian raid across the Line of Control.

“I said if Rafale was acquired in time it would have made a difference [during the February 27 dogfight], but they say Modi is questioning our air force strike,” he said in Jamnagar. “Please use common sense.”

He also indicated that the air strike in Pakistan won’t be India’s last such action against terrorism emanating from the neighbouring country. In Ahmedabad, Modi said he will target them (terrorists) “even if they hide in the bowels of the earth”.

“It is natural that we all should believe the armed forces and be proud of the forces. Yet, I don’t understand why some people still want to question the forces,” he said.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said it was “appalling” that the BJP was trying to reap political benefits out of the air strike. “Some of them are using pictures of pilot Abhinandan [Varthaman] in their jeeps. Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari was seen wearing battle fatigues,” said Yechury.

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal tweeted: “Is Amit Shah implying that the army is lying? The army has clearly said that whether someone was killed [in the strike] or how many were killed can’t be said. Are Amit Shah and BJP calling the army a liar to make electoral gains? The country trusts the army. Do Amit Shah and BJP trust the army?”

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was captured by Pakistan after his MiG-21 crashed on the Pakistani side during the February 27 dogfight during a counter-attack in response to the Indian raid. He was released on March 1, and returned to India to a rousing welcome.

On Sunday, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Mayawati, too, was unsparing in her attack on the government.

“Rafale fighter could have prove useful in fight against Pak, claims PM Modi in his rallies. Even then not a single Rafale inducted into IAF fleet during his govt. Better explain people why this kind of lapse & neglect even by the BJP on the issue of country’s safety & security?” she tweeted.

The Congress’s chief spokesperson, Randeep Singh Surjewala, tweeted, “Modi-ji, your central government ministers are stating that TV channels’ news is fake, stating that the prime minister never stated that 300 terrorists were killed during the Balakot air strike. Is this true? If no, the prime minister should tell the truth. Regards, citizens of country.”

His reference was to Union minister SS Ahluwalia’s comments last Friday refuting the media claims on casualties, and adding that neither Modi nor his ministers have commented on the number of casualties.

Separately, on Monday, news agency ANI said, citing unnamed people at the National Technical Research Organisation, that its intelligence showed the presence of around 300 active mobile connections at the facility that was targeted by the Indian air strike shortly before the attack itself.

First Published: Mar 05, 2019 08:47 IST