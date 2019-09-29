Opposition is supplying bogus unemployment figures, says Manohar Lal Khattar

india

Sep 29, 2019

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday slammed the opposition for misleading the public by presenting bogus unemployment reports.

Defending the government, Khattar said those who had provided the unemployment reports were associated with other political parties: “Yes, unemployment is one of the issues we face and we have taken measures to deal with it. However, the figures presented by the political parties are misleading,” he said.

Khattar said 52,000 new industries had been set up in the state in the last five years and 4 lakh people had been employed in the private sector.

Accusing the opposition of trying to undermine the party’s achievements, he said, “The BJP government made all government appointments on merit basis. We have not been biased or discriminated against anyone. The leaders of the opposition are intimidated by our achievements, and are therefore trying to mislead voters with incorrect figures,” he said.

‘Will launch 24-hour helpline for women’

The CM was addressing the BJP’s Kamal Shakti Mahila Sammelan in Mathlauda,Panipat.

Khattar claimed that the BJP government had succeeded in improving the sex ratio by implementing the ‘beti bachao, beti padhao’ initiative.

He also commended the women workers of the party for successfully implementing the schemes and initiatives of the Union and state governments.

Khattar said if the BJP was voted to power, a 24-hour woman helpline will be launched where women will be able to report a crime or harassment over the phone. He said the BJP will include schemes that will benefit girls and women in the party’s election manifesto such as education loans without guarantee to students and installation of 5 lakh CCTV cameras to ensure the safety and security of women.

Sep 29, 2019