'Opposition is united': CM Thackeray to take part in Sonia Gandhi's CM meet, says Raut

Shiv Sena lawmaker Sanjay Raut on Thursday slammed the central government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the ruckus that ensued in Parliament during the last day of the monsoon session. "The security marshals were called in yesterday during the passage of the insurance amendment bill to privatise general insurance companies in the Rajya Sabha," Raut was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. "Do you want to scare us?" he then reportedly asked.

Raut also alleged that the opposition didn't get a chance to present their views in Parliament. "Yesterday's incident against women MPs was against democracy. It felt like we were standing at the Pakistan border," ANI quoted Raut as saying.

Raut also asserted that the "opposition is united" against the ruling government. He also informed that Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi on August 20, when she will speak to the chief ministers of Congress-ruled states.

Earlier also, Raut lashed out at the Centre by posting a photo from the chaos and wrote "Marshall law in Temple of Democracy."

Two days before the scheduled conclusion, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha have adjourned sine die on Wednesday. During the monsoon session, the opposition continuously protested and forced adjournments for their demands, including a probe into allegations of surveillance through Pegasus spyware and the repeal of the three farm laws.

On Wednesday, parliamentary affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi alleged that opposition members "manhandled marshals" in the Rajya Sabha and said their behaviour during the session was a "black spot in the history of Indian democracy".