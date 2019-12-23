‘Opposition trying to create misconception’: BJP’s Bhupender Yadav

india

Updated: Dec 23, 2019 00:40 IST

The opposition parties have been trying to create misconceptions about the amended citizenship (CAA), which is in the spirit of Indian cultural heritage, says BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav. Speaking to Amandeep Shukla, he emphasized that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s allies such as the Janata Dal (United), Akali Dal and the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) backed the legislation in Parliament. Edited excerpts.

Q : There have been a series of protests over CAA and the Opposition has been describing it as a discriminatory legislation. What do you have to say?

A: The Opposition has been trying to create a misconception. This legislation does not affect the [INDIAN] Muslims. This legislation is about people who have come from three neighbouring countries and belong to the minority communities. By creating a misconception, they are trying to disrupt peace in the country.

Q: The police action against protesters has left a lot of people concerned. Students have also been affected.

A: Roads are being burnt and vehicles set afire. Incidents of arson are taking place. This has not been a peaceful demonstration...And the biggest thing is that this movement is based on total falsehoods in which the role of the opposition has been unfortunate.

Q: There have been dissenting voices from allies including the JD(U), the LJP and the Akali Dal

A: The JD(U), LJP and Shiromani Akali Dal have voted in favour of this bill and have always supported it.

Q: So what is your strategy on this issue?

A: We will start a mass campaign and interact with 30 million families. We will hold 250 press conferences, we will interact with the vernacular press and we are going to tell the people that all this is falsehood. This legislation is as per the Indian Constitution, human values and most importantly, takes forward the Indian cultural heritage in which people persecuted on the basis of their religion find a place in the country.

Q: There are fears that National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the CAA can be together used to target minorities?

A: This is totally incorrect. Citizenship Amendment Act has nothing to do with NRC.