Opposition walks out during PM Modi's Rajya Sabha speech, slammed by Jagdeep Dhankhar

The Opposition in Rajya Sabha erupted into protest and walked out on Wednesday during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in which he questioned the former's commitment to the Constitution Opposition erupts in protest during Modi's Rajya Sabha speech on Constitution and majority vote, calls for LoP to speak (PTI Photo) (PTI)

In his speech, Modi, spoke about the importance of the Constitution formulated by Dr BR Ambedkar and how it has enabled him to hold public office, coming from a family where no one had managed to be even a village head. He also stated that, “The Constitution is not just a compilation of rules for me, I respect its spirit and every word in it.”

The Opposition in particular were incensed by his comments when he said, “I had suggested that November 26 be celebrated as Constitution Day, but it is those who wave around the Constitution these days who said that we already have Republic day and rejected my idea.”

Mallikarjun Kharge wished to comment at this point but was not able to, which led the Opposition to raise their voices. They began sloganeering with," LoP ko bolne do" (Let the Leader of Opposition speak).

Further, the Prime Minister also stated that, “The people of the country have placed their trust in me and united to elect me with majority to fulfil their dreams and plans.”

The Opposition asked the Chair Jagdeep Dhankhar to take cognisance of Mallikarjun Kharge and alleged that he did not give an opportunity to the opposition to respond.

As the Opposition walked out, Prime Minister Modi commented that, "The country is watching that those who spread lies do not have the strength to hear the truth. Those who do not have the courage to face truth, do not have courage to listen to the answers to questions that were raised in these discussions. They are insulting the Upper House, the glorious tradition of the Upper House."

Dhankar condemned their conduct as well, stating that,“Today they did not show me their back, they showed it to the Constitution of India. They did not insult me or you, they insulted the oath of the Constitution they took.”