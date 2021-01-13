Opposition welcomes top court order, urges Centre to repeal laws

The opposition parties on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to stay the implementation of the three farm laws with the Congress flagging concerns over the composition of the four-member panel formed to end the impasse between farm unions and the central government.

Calling the formation of the committee “well-intentioned”, senior Congress leader P Chidambram tweeted: “The decision to form a committee to help find a solution is well-intentioned. However, the composition of the four-member committee is puzzling and sends contradictory signals.”

The committee comprises Bhupinder Singh Mann, president of Bharatiya Kisan Union; Anil Ghanwat, president of the Shetkari Sangathana; Pramod Kumar Joshi, former director for South Asia, International Food Policy Research Institute; and economist Ashok Gulati.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said the members of the committee have expressed support for the new laws. “So, the question arises in our minds that how justice will be done to farmers by them. How can anyone trust a committee whose members have already spoken so loudly in favour of Modi government’s draconian farm laws,” he said.

Thousands of farmers have massed Delhi’s borders in protest against the new laws that they say will leave them vulnerable to the big agribusinesses. The government has maintained that the laws will open up agricultural markets and help in increasing farm incomes.

Welcoming the Supreme Court stay on the laws, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar tweeted, “It is a big relief for farmers and I hope that a concrete dialogue between the Central government and farmers will be initiated now, keeping the farmers interests and well-being in mind.”

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin said, “I once again urge the Union government to commit to repealing the farm laws in the next Parliament session.” Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said, “It is clear that these farm laws are not for the welfare of our farmers but for the corporate only.”

Ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, however, were cautious in their response to the apex court’s order.

“There are some people who feel there was no or not good enough grounds for staying the laws, but now that the honourable court has made a decision, it now rests on the farmers to come to the discussion table,” said a senior party leader, speaking on condition of anonymity.

BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli attacked the Congress for its criticism of the court-appointed committee. The Congress’s stand is a “classic testimony towards its duplicity and opportunistic politics practised since 2005”, he was quoted as saying by PTI.