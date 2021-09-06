Opposition’s agenda is only elections: U’khand CM Dhami at Jan Ashirvad Yatra

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday attacked the Opposition Congress for “not thinking about the development of Uttarakhand but only to defeat Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.

Dhami was addressing a public meeting as a part of the BJP’s Jan Ashirvad Yatra in Almora ahead of the 2022 state assembly polls in the presence of party state president Madan Kaushik, Union minister of state for defence and tourism Ajay Bhatt, Cabinet minister Rekha Arya and other party leaders.

“People ask me what is my agenda for the elections. I tell them, it will be there when elections will come, not now. Our overall agenda is the development of Uttarakhand unlike Congress which has only one agenda which is the elections with the sole aim to defeat PM Modi and BJP,” he said.

Continuing his attack on Congress, he said, “In the last 70 years of the country, one party and a family has ruled for about 55 years in which it did only appeasement and no development. They never worked to eradicate illiteracy, injustice and poverty. But after PM Narendra Modi led government in 2014, the works of development started.”

During his address, Dhami also raised the issue of filling about 22,000 vacancies in government departments, saying that as soon as his government made the announcement, the Congress alleged that “it’s just an announcement, it’s not possible with just six months remaining before the next elections.”

“They are wrong. We have made it possible with the recruitment process starting from August 15. We have the willpower to make it possible...We have also announced various development schemes but the Congress alleged that those are mere announcements as the government doesn’t have funds. They are wrong as the government has adequate funds,” he said.

Earlier, Union minister of state Bhatt lauded PM Modi for working for the “welfare of every citizen, unlike Congress”.

BJP state president Madan Kaushik said that “2022 assembly elections would be a different one from usual elections.”

“It is so because the parties against us don’t talk of development but only of defeating Narendra Modi. One of the prime example of it was Bengal elections in which the BJP went from three seats to 78 but Congress came down from 100 to 0. Despite that, they are claiming that they have succeeded in stopping Modi from forming government in Bengal which is ridiculous,” said Kaushik.

Attacking the previous Congress government in state, he added, “They never thought of the welfare of people. When the BJP came to power under the leadership of PM Modi, new development works have started in the state. Now, under the leadership of our young CM, the definition of development has changed. We are always determined to work for the development of state.”