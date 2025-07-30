OPS urges Centre to release education funds for Tamil Nadu

Expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam (OPS) on Tuesday condemned the BJP-led Union government for withholding funds amounting to ₹2,151 crore under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan from Tamil Nadu over the state government’s refusal to accept the three-language formula mandated by the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020. OPS is presently a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), under whose banner he ran as an independent in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and ultimately lost (File photo)

“Not releasing funds citing this reason is an act that affects the education of innocent, poor and needy students and teachers. This is strongly condemned,” OPS said in his statement. “This action of the central government is against the Right to Education (RTE) Act and the principle of federalism…The Central Government’s approach has created a pathetic situation where 25% of students cannot be enrolled in private schools under the RTE…”

OPS is presently a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), under whose banner he ran as an independent in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and ultimately lost. He has reportedly been unhappy over a perceived lack of respect for him within the alliance. According to an expelled AIADMK leader close to OPS, who spoke on condition of anonymity, “Some of us had advised him to remain independent and not to join the BJP long back last year.”

OPS’ statement on Tuesday led to speculation of him joining the actor Vijay’s fledgling Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK). “That is an option but as a former chief minister, it is better for OPS to contest on his own along with whoever is willing to join hands with us,” the leader quoted above said.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) expelled OPS in 2022. Both had been sharing power to run the party up till that point.

Another expelled AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran’s party Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) also joined the NDA last year, after the AIADMK had broken away from the BJP in 2023. However, the party rejoined the NDA this April.

EPS reportedly failed to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his two-day visit to the state from July 26 to 28, even after seeking an appointment .

BJP state president Nainar Nagendran said he had been unaware that OPS wanted to meet the PM. “If I had known, I would have definitely arranged a meeting for him,” Nagendran said and did not react to OPS’ statement on releasing of central funds.

