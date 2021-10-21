Home / India News / 'Orange' alert in 8 districts of rain-battered Kerala till Oct 25: IMD
'Orange' alert in 8 districts of rain-battered Kerala till Oct 25: IMD

  • At least 27 people died in Kerala last week due to heavy rain and related incidents. Idukki and Kottayam districts reported the highest casualties.
The IMD said Kerala is likely to receive fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy downpour till October 25 (ANI Photo)
Published on Oct 21, 2021 03:29 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sharmita Kar | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, New Delhi

Heavy rain lashed parts of Kerala on Thursday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an “orange” alert in several parts of the southern belt, forecasting fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated downpour, thunderstorm and lightning in the region till October 25.

“Fairly widespread to wide spread rainfall with isolated heavy falls with thunderstorm and lightning very likely over Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during 21st-25th and over Coastal and South Interior Karnataka on 21st October,” the weather department said.

The IMD has forecasted very heavy rain in eight districts of Kerala – Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur. 

Meanwhile, a "yellow" alert, predicting isolated heavy rainfall, has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Kasaragod districts till the end of the day.

"Southwest monsoon has been active over Kerala. Rain occurred at most places in the state and at a few places in Lakshadweep," an IMD statement read.

At least 27 people died and several others went missing in Kerala that was ravaged by torrential rain and subsequent landslides in the south-central districts last week on October 15 and 16, according to the state department figures. Of these, 14 deaths were reported in Kottayam district, 10 in Idukki district, and one each in Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur and Kozhikode districts.

Thursday, October 21, 2021
