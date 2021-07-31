Orissa HC Bar Association opposes live streaming of court proceedings

The Orissa High Court Bar Association has opposed the live streaming of court proceedings scheduled to begin from August 2, saying it would lower the dignity of the institution.

On Wednesday, the Orissa Livestreaming of Court Proceedings Rules were notified for broadening the implementation of the open court concept.

The live streaming will not cover matrimonial matters and those involving children and juveniles and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act cases. Cases related to sexual offences, gender-based violence against women, Official Secrets Act, national security, Habeas Corpus petitions will also continue to be heard in camera.

The Association, in a letter to Chief Justice S Muralidhar, said the order for live streaming should be rescinded to protect the dignity and majesty of courts. It added its views and suggestion were not considered while taking the decision.

“The live streaming of court proceedings has its implicit hazards as this is amenable to public access even at all odd places/locations unless reasonable and proper care is taken after taking into confidence the members of the Bar for protecting the dignity and majesty of Courts and institution at large,” the Association wrote.

The Association has asked the Chief Justice to keep the live streaming rules in abeyance.

The court will also start from Monday hearing of cases through both virtual and physical modes.