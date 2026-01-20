Oscar-winner Keeravani composes score for Republic Day parade

New Delhi: Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani has composed the music for the Republic Day Parade. The musical presentation is being organised under the ministry of culture and will mark 150 years of the national song. MM Keeravani was awarded for best original song, motion picture for "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR" at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards. (AP)

Keeravani announced the development in a post on social media platform X on Monday. “On the occasion of the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, I feel honoured to have composed the music for the 26th January Republic Day Parade,” he wrote. He added that the presentation would be performed by 2,500 artists drawn from across the country.

The 2026 parade will mark India’s 77th Republic Day. Rehearsals for the event are currently underway at Kartavya Path, with contingents from the armed forces, cultural performers and officials participating in preparations ahead of the national celebrations.

Keeravani is known internationally for composing Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli’s film RRR (2022), for which he won the Academy Award for Best Original Song and the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song. The track became the first song from an Indian film to be nominated for and win the award in the best original song category at both awards.

The Republic Day celebrations will also see the participation of European Council President Antonio Luis Santos da Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who will attend as chief guests. Their visit coincides with the 16th EU-India Summit, scheduled to be held in New Delhi on January 27.

According to a statement issued by the European Union, discussions at the summit will focus on trade, security and defence, clean transition and people-to-people cooperation. The two leaders are expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior government officials during their visit.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defence has invited approximately 10,000 special guests from across the country to witness the Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path. According to a press release issued by the Defence Ministry, the invitees represent a wide cross-section of society and have been selected for their contributions across various sectors.

The special guests include winners of international sports tournaments, farmers practising natural farming, best-performing farmers under the Pulses Self-Reliance Mission, beneficiaries rehabilitated under the PM SMILE scheme, and participants associated with the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan. The list also includes Self Help Group members, women entrepreneurs supported through PM Mudra Yojana, and beneficiaries under PM SVANidhi and PM Shramyogi Maandhan Yojana.

Scientists and technical personnel involved in recent ISRO missions such as Gaganyaan and Chandrayaan, researchers working under the Deep Ocean Mission, and innovators in isotope production for medical, industrial and agricultural use have also been invited. Other invitees include best-performing startups and MSMEs under programmes such as Semicon India, the National Green Hydrogen Mission, the Bio E3 Policy and the Self Reliant India Fund.

The Defence Ministry said the guest list also features artisans trained under schemes such as PM Vishwakarma, Khadi Vikas Yojana and Mahila Coir Yojana; Anganwadi workers under Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0; water warriors under the National Mission for Clean Ganga; construction workers from the Border Roads Organisation; and beneficiaries of Jal Jeevan Mission.

In addition, sarpanches of panchayats that have achieved saturation in central government schemes, winners of the Veer Gatha project, National School Band Competition winners, My Bharat volunteers, interns under the PM Internship Scheme, and foreign delegates participating in the Youth Exchange Programme 2026 will attend the parade. International and Indian monks attending the second Global Buddhist Summit 2026 have also been invited.

According to the ministry, the special guests will be seated prominently along Kartavya Path. Arrangements have also been made for them to visit the National War Memorial, PM Sangrahalay and other sites in Delhi, and to interact with Union ministers during their stay.