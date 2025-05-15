OTTplay Premium, GTPL partner to reshape digital entertainment in India

OTTplay Premium, India's leading OTT content aggregator, has partnered with GTPL Hathway Limited, the country’s largest multi-system operator and a major broadband provider. Powered by OTTplay Premium, GTPL Genie+ services will be accessible on multiple devices, including mobiles, smart TVs, tablets, and PCs.

This strategic collaboration aims to transform the digital entertainment experience in India by offering GTPL customers access to OTTplay’s vast content library through exclusive plans, ensuring seamless and enriched viewing.

What’s included in the collaboration?

As part of the partnership, GTPL will launch its OTT aggregation service under the brand name “GTPL Genie+”, giving users seamless access to content from over 29 leading OTT platforms via the GTPL Buzz app and its official website www.gtpl.net.

A variety of specially curated subscription packs will be available, designed to meet the diverse entertainment preferences of users. These packs are tailored by language, genre, and region to offer a more personalised viewing experience.

Powered by OTTplay Premium, GTPL Genie+ services will be accessible on multiple devices, including mobiles, smart TVs, tablets, and PCs. This offering adds to GTPL’s broad content portfolio, which also includes digital cable TV, high-speed internet, cloud gaming, and more.

OTTplay and GTPL on the partnership

Sharing their thoughts on the partnership, Avinash Mudaliar, CEO & Co-founder of OTTplay, expressed enthusiasm, saying, “We’re thrilled to partner with GTPL, a leader in entertainment and connectivity. This collaboration allows us to bring a richer, more seamless content experience to audiences nationwide. With the rising demand for diverse digital entertainment, our combined strengths will redefine content accessibility and elevate the streaming experience.”

Anirudhsinh Jadeja, Managing Director of GTPL Hathway Limited, also underlined the importance of the partnership, stating, “GTPL remains committed to delivering the best-in-class entertainment and connectivity solutions. GTPL Genie+ strengthens our content offering, allowing subscribers to access premium OTT content in addition to our existing content offerings. This partnership with OTTplay Premium will democratise digital entertainment for millions across India.”

This collaboration underscores the mutual vision of OTTplay and GTPL to provide premium digital content that is both widely accessible and curated to meet India’s diverse regional preferences. The alliance aims to offer a smooth, high-quality digital entertainment experience to households across the country.

About OTTplay Premium

OTTplay Premium is a subscription-based service that brings together multiple OTT platforms into one app, giving users access to a vast range of streaming content. From movies and web series to sports and live TV channels, it features content from platforms like ZEE5, SonyLIV, Lionsgate Play, and many others.

As India’s first OTT content aggregator, OTTplay Premium is transforming how audiences discover and consume digital entertainment.

With AI-powered recommendations and a curated lineup from over 32 top OTT platforms, it offers a personalised streaming experience based on each viewer’s tastes and preferences.

About GTPL Hathway Limited

GTPL Hathway Limited stands as India’s largest Multi-System Operator (MSO), offering Digital Cable TV services and ranking among the country’s top private wireline broadband providers. It holds a dominant position in Gujarat as the leading provider of both Digital Cable TV and Broadband, and is also a key Digital Cable TV service provider in West Bengal. GTPL’s cable TV services are available in over 1,500 towns across 26 states in India.

The company boasts a vast network that includes more than 47,000 business partners, over 200 broadcasters, 1,750+ enterprise clients, and involvement in over 30 government projects. Its extensive content offering features 950+ TV channels, including more than 130 GTPL-owned and operated platform services.

As of March 31, 2025, GTPL serves 9.60 million active Digital Cable TV subscribers and 1.04 million broadband users, with a broadband home-pass of approximately 5.95 million.