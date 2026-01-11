‘Our biggest mistake was…’: Delhi elderly couple duped of ₹15 crore in 2-week ‘digital arrest’ recounts ordeal

An elderly NRI couple — Indira Taneja, 77, and her husband Om Taneja, 81 — was duped of nearly ₹15 crore in Delhi after they were put under what scamsters call “digital arrest” for over 15 days. The scammers posed as officials of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) and Mumbai Police, said Delhi Police on Sunday. It was not till the elderly couple approached the police did they realise they had been duped. (Representational/HT Photo)

The couple, after realising what had happened to them, said that their “biggest mistake” was not approaching the police earlier. "We were told by the SHO (of Delhi Police) that we were put under (so-called) ‘digital arrest’. And that is when we realised what had happened," said Om Taneja, reported news agency PTI.

"Not informing the police earlier was our biggest mistake," he said. They lost ₹14.85 crore.

How the crime unfolded Indira Taneja, a resident of Delhi’s posh Greater Kailash-2 area, alleged that she got a call on December 24 by someone posing as an official of TRAI. The person on the call claimed that a phone number associated with Indira was involved in making offensive and abusive calls, and that she was also under scanner for a money laundering case, reported news agency ANI.

The scammer also alleged that black money was detected in her account and thus she was on the authorities’ radar.

Then, Indira said, the scammer connected her to someone posing as a police official from Mumbai’s Colaba through a video call. The man on the video call was dressed in police uniform, she said, and told her that there was a bank account in her name in Canara Bank which was linked to a major fraud.

The scammer allegedly also told the woman that there was threat to their life and that they should not speak to anyone about this matter.

Detailing her ordeal, Indira Taneja told PTI that on December 24, it was around noon that she received a call from the man claiming to be from TRAI. "He told me that my telephone number was being disconnected because obscene calls were made from it and that 26 people had filed complaints," she said.