Maharashtra woman who 'married' dead boyfriend applied his blood as sindoor

In an act that has shocked the nation, a 21-year-old woman in Maharashtra's Nanded applied vermillion on her forehead using the blood of her slain boyfriend, moments after he was allegedly murdered by her father and brothers over caste differences. Aanchal alleged that her family had been threatening Saksham for months because he belonged to a Scheduled Caste.(X/@scribe_it)

Explaining her move, Aanchal Mamidwar said she wanted to 'marry' her boyfriend Saksham Tate one last time - even if he was no longer alive.

“My family killed him… I married him to make our love immortal,” she told reporters.

Speaking to reporters through tears, Aanchal alleged that her family had been threatening Saksham for months because he belonged to a Scheduled Caste.

“We were together for three years. My family never agreed because of caste. They said he must convert to Hinduism; he even agreed. But they only wanted a chance to kill him,” she said.

She further claimed her brother had taken her to the police earlier that day to file a fabricated case against Saksham - something she refused. What happened next, she said, was even more chilling.

“The policemen told my brother, ‘Instead of making false cases, why don’t you actually kill him before coming to us?’ My brother took it as a challenge and killed Saksham.”

Police have not confirmed this allegation about the police station comment, but said the matter is under inquiry.

The killing

Here's what investigators believe happened, but a probe is still on:

Saksham, 20, was standing with friends in Nanded’s old Ganj area on Thursday evening.

A fight broke out between him and Aanchal’s brother Himesh Mamidwar.

Himesh allegedly shot him, the bullet piercing his ribs.

He then smashed a tile or stone on his head, killing him instantly.

Himesh, his brother Sahil, and their father Gajanan were arrested soon after. Six people have been booked under charges of murder, rioting, Arms Act and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The ‘wedding’ before the cremation

When Saksham’s family was preparing for his final rites, a shattered Aanchal arrived at his home. Eyewitness videos show her:

Applying turmeric to Saksham’s body

Placing vermillion on her forehead - which she claimed was mixed with his blood

Declaring she would live with the Tate family as their daughter-in-law

“Our love won, even in his death. My father and brothers lost,” she said.

“I want them to be hanged. I will stay in Saksham’s house forever," she added.

The heart-rending visuals went viral across social media, sparking widespread condemnation and renewed debate on caste-based violence and honour killings.