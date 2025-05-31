‘Our PM Vajpayee’: Nitish Kumar's name gaffe fuels fresh questions over his ‘mental state’

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar recently made a notable gaffe when he accidentally referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at a political rally in Rohtas. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, during a public meeting in Bikramganj Rohtas district.(HT Photo)

Speaking before a large crowd, Nitish Kumar mistakenly referred to the current Prime Minister, Modi, as India’s former PM and one of the founding fathers of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who passed away in 2018.

“Whatever, Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Sorry, he had served earlier. For whatever Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing for you, let’s give him a standing ovation,” Kumar said.

Realising the error, Nitish Kumar, a seasoned Bihar politician, quickly attempted to recover and asked the crowd to stand and "pranam" PM Modi.

The slip-up quickly went viral on social media and added to a growing list of incidents that have raised concerns over the Bihar chief minister's public conduct and his health.

Tejashwi Yadav questions Nitish Kumar's ‘mental state’

Opposition leaders, including Bihar CM's key challenger and RJD MLA Tejashwi Yadav, once again questioned his mental state and suitability to continue governing the state.

Some days back, Kumar was criticised for his conduct when he placed a potted plant on the head of a senior IAS officer who gifted it to the CM during an official event.

Kumar's conduct during the event garnered sharp criticism from RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwary, who said the incident was shocking and shameful.

"His activities are bringing shame to the state. This shows that his mind is not under his control. He is being controlled by a group of bureaucrats. He is the weakest CM Bihar has ever had," he claimed.

Meanwhile, during his Rohtas address, Kumar took the opportunity to spotlight Bihar’s development trajectory since he took office in 2005.

The rally was part of PM Modi’s two-day visit to the state and included the launch and inauguration of development projects worth over ₹48,500 crore.