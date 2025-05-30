Search Search
Friday, May 30, 2025
Highways, power plant, rail link: PM Modi unveils 48,520 crore projects in Bihar

PTI |
May 30, 2025 12:43 PM IST

PM Narendra Modi also laid the foundation stone for the Nabinagar Super Thermal Power Project in Aurangabad district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched development projects worth more than 48,520 crore in Bihar’s Karakat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during a public meeting, in Rohtas district, Bihar(PTI)
The PM, who arrived in Patna on a two-day visit to the state on Thursday, inaugurated the four-laning of the Patna–Gaya–Dobhi section of NH–22, worth around 5,520 crore and four-laning of the elevated highway and grade improvements at Gopalganj Town on NH–27 at a function here. Modi dedicated to the nation the third rail line between Son Nagar – Mohammad Ganj, worth over 1,330 crore, among others.

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, union ministers and several other dignitaries and officials were present on the occasion.

Karakat is a block in Rohtas district.

The PM also laid the foundation stone for the Nabinagar Super Thermal Power Project, Stage-II (3x800 MW) worth over 29,930 crore in Aurangabad district, which will aim at ensuring energy security for Bihar and eastern India.

Further, in a boost to the road infrastructure and connectivity in the region, the PM laid the foundation stone for various projects, including the four-laning of the Patna–Arrah–Sasaram section of NH-119A, and the six-laning of the Varanasi–Ranchi–Kolkata highway (NH-319B) and Ramnagar–Kacchi Dargah stretch (NH-119D), and the construction of a new bridge over the Ganga river between Buxar and Bharauli.

