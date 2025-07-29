‘Outstanding’: PM Modi praises S Jaishankar Operation Sindoor speech in Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi heaped praises on foreign minister S Jaishankar for his elaborate speech on Operation Sindoor in Parliament on Monday and India’s foreign policy that, he said, united the world against terrorism in response to the terror attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22. PM Modi said that S Jaishankar's Parliament speech on Operation Sindoor highlighted how the world heard India’s perspective on terrorism.(File)

Also read: Jaishankar slams Opposition during Op Sindoor debate, asks ‘Which one of you…’

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Modi shared the YouTube link of Jaishankar’s Parliament speech and wrote, “India's foreign policy has united the entire world against terrorism in response to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam and Operation Sindoor. Foreign Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar ji spoke in detail about this in the Lok Sabha.”

In another post, he called Jaishankar’s speech “outstanding” and said that it highlighted how the world heard India’s perspective on terrorism.

“The speech by EAM Dr. Jaishankar Ji was outstanding. He highlighted how the world has clearly heard India’s perspective on fighting the menace of terrorism through Operation Sindoor,” he wrote.

What S Jaishankar said in Parliament

While answering questions about the foreign support during Operation Sindoor in retaliation to Pahalgam terror attack, S Jaishankar said on Monday underlined in Parliament the statements given by international groupings like the Quad and BRICS in the aftermath of the attack, wherein they condemned the act of terrorism.

Also read: Operation Sindoor created new normal for fighting terror from Pak: Jaishankar

He said that the Quad had given a statement saying it “unequivocally condemns all acts of terrorism or violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism.”

He added that BRICS, which includes countries such as China, Russia, Brazil, South Africa, Iran and Egypt, “also condemned the attack, reaffirmed its commitment to combating terrorism.”

Jaishankar also said that India’s military response to the Pahalgam attack has created a “new normal” for fighting cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan. This, he said, includes confining bilateral talks to terrorism and not giving in to nuclear blackmail.

He added that India has a new five-point approach, which makes it clear that “terror and good neighbourliness cannot co-exist [and] blood and water cannot flow together”.