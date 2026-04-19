Over 16 killed in blast at firecrackers factory in Tamil Nadu; MK Stalin condoles

At least 16 people died and six others were injured after a massive blast at a firecrackers manufacturing unit near in Kattanarpatti near Virudhunagar in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, April 19, said officials. Due to the blast, some portions of the firecrackers factory building also collapsed, said police. (File Photo)

"So far, 8 bodies have been recovered from the site," news agency ANI quoted a fire and rescue department official as saying. He added that rescue ops are on for the workers feared trapped inside the manufacturing unit.

The blast happened when around 30 people were working the the at fire manufacturing unit at Kattanarpatti near Virudhunagar, news agency PTI cited police as saying, adding that due to the blast, some portions of the building also collapsed.

Reacting to the tragedy, chief minister MK Stalin expressed condolences to the families of the victims. He also said that he asked ministers K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran and Thangam Thennarasu to reach the blast site to monitor the rescue operations and to support the bereaved families.

“The tragic news of the deaths of several people in the firecracker factory explosion that occurred in Kattanapatti, Virudhunagar district, causes immense sorrow. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives,” Stalin wrote in a post on X.

“I have requested the esteemed Ministers K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran and Thangam Thennarasu to rush to the scene immediately to expedite and monitor the rescue operations and to offer solace to the affected families. Upon learning of this, I have contacted the District Collector and instructed them to coordinate all necessary assistance,” he added.

This blast comes just days after another similar tragedy hit Virudhunagar district earlier this week on Monday, April 13, when a massive blast occured at a fireworks factory near Sattur.

(With inputs from wires)