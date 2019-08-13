e-paper
Tuesday, Aug 13, 2019

Over 200 professionals take membership of BJP in the capital

Charted Accountants, doctors and professionals from Multinational companies enrolled into the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led party.

india Updated: Aug 13, 2019 09:41 IST
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari arrives to attend a programme where large number of professionals joined BJP, at BJP headquarter, in New Delhi, India, on Monday, August 12, 2019.
Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari arrives to attend a programme where large number of professionals joined BJP, at BJP headquarter, in New Delhi, India, on Monday, August 12, 2019. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
         

As many as 200 professionals took the membership Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of BJP leaders Manoj Tiwari and Vijendra Gupta here on Monday.

Speaking at the event, Gupta, a lawmaker from Delhi’s Rohini Assembly Constituency, said a majority of people who had enrolled were from Jammu and Kashmir.

“With the abrogation of the special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir, the people from the region now want to connect to the BJP and they are cordially welcome,” he said.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, too, lauded the people for taking the membership of the party.

Modi launched the party’s membership drive on July 6 in his Lok Sabha constituency, Varanasi. The party is targeting to enroll over 20 crore members by August 20.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 09:41 IST

