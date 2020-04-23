Over 30 Covid-19 suspects go missing in Delhi, search underway: Report

india

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 10:53 IST

Over 35 coronavirus suspects, who had been quarantined at two different facilities in Delhi, went missing in suspicious circumstances, HT’s Hindi language publication Live Hindustan reported.

District police of Delhi’s neighbouring states have been alerted while a search operation is underway. The Delhi Police have also formed several teams to look for the missing suspects. According to Delhi Police sources, the incidents took place at Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar and Azadpur Colony in Model Town.

On April 15, more than 100 coronavirus suspects were admitted at a centre in Azadpur Colony of Model Town. Around Tuesday, night it was reported that three to four people disappeared from there. The complaint was lodged with the police on behalf of the centre in-charge as soon as the matter was detected.

The second incident was reported from a centre in Mukherjee Nagar area. Around 125 people were admitted to the quarantine centre here around April 16. From here, more than 30 Covid-19 suspects were reported missing under mysterious circumstances sometime on Monday night. The incident was also reported to the concerned police station by the centre in-charge.

According to Delhi Police sources, some Nepali origin suspects have also been reported to be among the missing Covid-19 suspects. All are being looked for. An investigation is also being done to find out the cause behind their escape. It is reported that no person from the respective quarantine centres helped these suspects in escaping.

2248 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the national capital. 48 people have died from the infection while 724 people have made a recovery, as per the health ministry’s data.