Home / India News / Over 40% turnout recorded till 1 pm in phase 2 of DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir

Over 40% turnout recorded till 1 pm in phase 2 of DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir

In the Kashmir division, the highest turnout has been recorded in Bandipora and in Jammu division, the highest polling percentage has been recorded in Jammu.

india Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 14:28 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
HT Correspondent | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, Jammu
Voters in a queue to cast their vote during the second phase of District Development Council elections in Kangan area of Ganderbal on Tuesday.
Voters in a queue to cast their vote during the second phase of District Development Council elections in Kangan area of Ganderbal on Tuesday.(Waseem Andrabi/HT Photo)
         

The second phase of District Development Council (DDC) elections has recorded a voter percentage of 40.31 per cent till 1 pm, as per the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

The polling is being held in 43 constituencies in the second phase of DDC elections. These include 25 seats in the Kashmir division and 18 in Jammu.

In the Kashmir division, the highest turnout has been recorded in Bandipora (60.99 per cent) and in Jammu division, the highest polling percentage has been recorded in Jammu (61.10 per cent), according to data shared by Jammu and Kashmir election commissioner KK Sharma.

 

There are a total of 321 candidates in the electoral fray - 196 from the Kashmir division and 125 from Jammu.

Out of 7,95,118 voters, 3,88,273 are from Jammu division and 4,06,845 are from Kashmir. The Kashmir division has 2,12,024 male voters and 1,94,821 women, whereas Jammu has 2,04,721 male electors and 1,83,553 female voters.

The sarpanch bypolls are being conducted in 83 constituencies and total 223 (151 male and 72 female) candidates are in the fray. The panch bypolls are being held in 331 constituencies with 709 candidates (552 males and 157 females) in the fray.

There are 2,142 polling stations - 837 in the Jammu Division and 1,305 in Kashmir.

