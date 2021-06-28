Over 50 countries including Canada interested in CoWIN, says senior official

More than 50 countries have shown interest in having a technology like CoWIN, India's Covid-19 vaccination registration platform, a senior official said on Monday.

"CoWIN has become popular! Over 50 countries from across central Asia, Latin America and Africa are interested in this technology. @PMOIndia has directed us to create an open-source version of CoWIN free of cost to any other country," Dr RS Sharma, the chairman for empowered group for Covid-19 vaccine administration, tweeted.

Speaking at an event, Sharma made similar remarks. "We are telling this world how this system can work and how we are ready to share an open source software with any country free of cost. There have been huge interests starting from Canada, Mexico, Panama Peru, Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Nigeria, Uganda," he said.

According to reports, countries such as Iraq, Vietnam, Dominican Republic, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have also shown interest in knowing about the CoWIN platform for implementation in the respective countries to run their Covid-19 vaccination programmes.

Sharma also called CoWIN a "citizen-centric platform," which, he said, has grown to handling 300 million registrations and vaccinations. "It provides a single source of trust till the district level. From the beginning, we ensured that the platform can be used to easily schedule, reschedule or cancel appointments," he added, stressing that vaccinating 1.3 billion people is no "trivial task."

The development of such a platform, Sharma said, shows that India has the capability to develop such "great scalable systems."

From an individual CoWin vaccination platform, a maximum of four beneficiaries can get registered for their vaccination. Till now, India has administered 323,663,297 doses of Covid-19 vaccines since the nationwide inoculation drive began on January 16 this year.

