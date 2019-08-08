Over 500 leaders detained in J-K: Report

india

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 05:05 IST

Over 500 important political workers and leaders, including former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, have been detained in Jammu and Kashmir since the Centre decided to revoke provisions of Article 370 and divide the state to two union territories, officials said.

Activists across the political spectrum have been detained in Srinagar as well as other parts of the valley, they said.

Hindustan Times could not independently verify the number of those detained.

According to latest reports, about 560 such workers have been lodged in makeshift detention centres in Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre in Srinagar and other such centres in Baramulla and Gurez.

Former chief ministers Omar Abdullah of the National Conference and Mehbooba Mufti of the Peoples Democratic Party have been detained at Hari Niwas on Gupkar road.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Aug 08, 2019 05:05 IST