Over 60% people in Bihar want change, says Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor on Tuesday said that more than 60 per cent of Bihar's population desire change in the assembly polls to be held later this year. Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor had earlier also taken a dig at Election Commission over Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar. (PTI)

Speaking with ANI in Purnea, he said while Congress has "no presence" in the state, AIMIM is a Hyderabad-based party and option for people is between Nitish-BJP, RJD and Jan Suraaj.

"More than 60% of people in Bihar want change, including improved education and employment opportunities, as well as a new system... RJD gets votes here because Muslims don't vote for BJP. Congress has no presence here, AIMIM is a Hyderabad-based party... these parties have no existence," he said.

"In Bihar, only JDU, RJD, and BJP are the parties. One alliance is of BJP-JDU, and on the other side is RJD's alliance... so the people of Bihar have only three options. First, if they want the current system to continue, they should vote for Nitish-BJP; second, if you are fed up with this system, you have two paths--either bring back RJD's jungle raj, crime, and hooliganism, or join an honest and strong effort (Jan Suraaj)," he added.

Kishor had on Sunday taken a dig at Election Commission over Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and asked if voter list used for the Lok Sabha elections "included a large number of Bangladeshis or illegal people".

Prashant Kishor asked ECI whether the Lok Sabha elections were held according to the voter list, which included the names of "Bangladeshis or illegal people."

"The Election Commission has started the revision process. If they are saying that there are Nepalis and Bangladeshis here, then this is a matter of great concern. Is the Election Commission admitting that the voter list used for the Lok Sabha elections included a large number of Bangladeshis or illegal people?" Prashant Kishor told reporters.

The Jan Suraaj Party founder further slammed the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government over the issue and also questioned the role of police.

Kishor called for answers from Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and asked how "such people" were allowed to live in Bihar and avail themselves of the state facilities.