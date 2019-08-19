Landslides disrupt traffic on all major highways in Himachal Pradesh

india

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 11:07 IST

As many as 887 roads, including 13 national highways, across Himachal Pradesh have been blocked fully or partially owing to landslides triggered due to incessant rains in Himachal Pradesh over past more than 36 hours.

Traffic on Chandigarh-Manali national highway was blocked near Bilaspur town, leaving hundreds of commuters stranded on Sunday. Traffic from Mandi to Kullu has been diverted through Kataula-Bajaura road as the highway along the swollen Beas river is submerged in water.

Kullu deputy commissioner Richa Verma informed that as many as 60 roads were damaged during last 12 hours due to incessant rains in Kullu.

There was also a landslide at Jarol near Sundernagar in Shimla district which disrupted the traffic on the busy highway for several hours on Sunday morning.

The Hindustan-Tibet national highway (NH5) remains blocked at Siaskhad Bridge near Spillow, Ribbah and Nathpa.

The Kalka-Shimla highway was also damaged at several places. Traffic movement on the highway was hampered at Taradevi Chharabra and Fagu, disrupting transportation of apple. A Balley bridge near Kullu town was washed away due to flashflood.

Over 1,000 people are stranded in Kodksar, Chhota Dara and Chandertal area of Lahaul-Spiti and Leh-Manali highway owing to landslides.

The rains adversely impacted electricity supply in Shimla town. More than a dozen localities in town went without electricity for several hours.Superintendent of police Omapati Jamwal said several people have been rescued and police are continuously engaged in rescue work.

25 tourists rescued

Kullu deputy commissioner Richa Verma said that as many as 25 tourists were rescued from a hill top at Bakrathach valley. The tourists, who were without a professional guide, were en route to Beas Kund and were trapped on the hill top. Locals and experts of an adventure sports company initiated a rescue operation and shifted the tourists to civil hospital Manali.

Verma also issued orders for speedy restoration of the traffic on national highways and link roads as the apple season is on the peak. She also issued toll free helpline number 1077 in case of emergency.

The ancient Panchwaqtra Mahadev temple submerged in flooded Beas river in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, August 19, 2019. ( ANI Photo )

Schools, colleges to remain closed in five districts on Monday

All educational institutions in Himachal Pradesh’s five districts will remain closed on Monday as heavy to extremely heavy rains continue to lash the state, district officials said.

Shimla, Kullu, Solan, Bilaspur and Sirmour district magistrates on Sunday issued orders to all schools, colleges, universities, ITIs, polytechnics and anganwari centres to remain shut for the safety of students.

“In view of heavy rains, blockages and damage caused to roads, it has become necessary to order closure of all the educational institutions in Shimla district on August 19 for the safety of students,” Shimla deputy commissioner cum district magistrate Amit Kashyap said.

The railway traffic on Shimla-Kalka, Joginderngar-Pathnakot and Una-Nangal lines also remained disrupted.

Keylong, the administrative headquarters of Lahaul and Spiti, Chandertal and 3978 metre high Rohtang pass experienced around 3cm snowfall on Sunday.

In Mandi town the ancient Panchvaktra temple, located at the banks of Beas River, was partially submerged in the floodwaters. Several vehicles were also washed away in gushing waters of Beas. In Chamba, 60 metre portion of Chamba-Bharmour highway was washed away in swollen Ravi river. A threat also looms on the new bus stand of the town.

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 11:07 IST