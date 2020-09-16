e-paper
Home / India News / Over 90,000 fresh cases of Covid-19 in last 24 hours, 1,290 deaths in India; active cases near million mark

Over 90,000 fresh cases of Covid-19 in last 24 hours, 1,290 deaths in India; active cases near million mark

india Updated: Sep 16, 2020 09:25 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) takes swabs from a farmer in a field, amidst the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Gujarat.
A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) takes swabs from a farmer in a field, amidst the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Gujarat.(REUTERS)
         

India on Wednesday recorded 90,123 new cases of the coronavirus disease, according to Union health ministry update. The total number of cases now stand at 5,02,0359.

The number of active cases have reached close to the million-mark; it’s currently at 9,95,933, according to the health ministry. Nearly four million patients (39,42,360 to be exact) have recovered and discharged from hospitals.

The country recorded 1,290 fatalities during the said period which took the death toll to 82,066, according to health ministry update.

Sign In