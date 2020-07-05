Over 97 lakh samples tested for Covid-19 across India, 2.4 lakh on Saturday alone

india

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 10:21 IST

The number of samples tested for Covid-19 across India till July 4 is 97,89,066 of which 2,48,934 samples were tested on Saturday alone, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) stated on Sunday.

Earlier this week, the government said that many bottlenecks have been removed and various steps have been taken to ramp up India’s Covid-19 testing as a result of which the country will soon touch the milestone of testing one crore samples for coronavirus.

On Wednesday, the government announced a significant step through which Covid-19 testing can now be done on the prescription of any registered practitioner and not exclusively by a government doctor. The move will ensure more testing of people for coronavirus.

According to the ICMR, the daily testing capacity is also growing rapidly across the country. Around 1.5 lakh tests per day were conducted on May 25 which rose to more than three lakh tests per day now.

India’s Covid-19 tally on Sunday touched 673,165 with over 60 percent of patients recovering from the deadly contagion across the country. In a record single-day spike in Covid-19 cases, India’s reported 24,850 cases in the last 24 hours.

As many as 409,082 people have recovered or have been discharged from the hospitals. India’s Covid-19 death toll stands nears 20,000 at 19,268.

Maharashtra sits at the top of the Covid-19 tally with over 2 lakh coronavirus cases while in Tamil Nadu the number of cases has crossed the one lakh mark. In the national capital, Covid-19 cases near the one lakh-mark.