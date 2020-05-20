e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 20, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Over a dozen migrant workers injured in collision between two trucks near Kanpur

Over a dozen migrant workers injured in collision between two trucks near Kanpur

Circle Officer (Bilhaur) Devendra Mishra reached the accident site and rescued the injured individuals and admitted them to the hospital.

india Updated: May 20, 2020 06:38 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi
Press Trust of India | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi
Kanpur
The incident occurred in Nanamau, just two kilometres away from Bilhaur Police Station, when the truck with the migrant labourers was on the way to West-Bengal from Haryana.
The incident occurred in Nanamau, just two kilometres away from Bilhaur Police Station, when the truck with the migrant labourers was on the way to West-Bengal from Haryana.(HT Photo )
         

More than a dozen migrants labourers including a child were gravely injured when a truck carrying about 45 of them collided head-on with another truck in Bilhaur area near here on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred in Nanamau, just two kilometres away from Bilhaur Police Station, when the truck with the migrant labourers was on the way to West-Bengal from Haryana.

Circle Officer (Bilhaur) Devendra Mishra reached the accident site and rescued the injured individuals and admitted them to the hospital.

The injured have been admitted to Community Health Centre, Bilhaur, police said.

On Saturday, a trailer truck carrying sacks of lime and 43 people rammed into a stationary truck with a number of migrant workers sitting in it on the national highway in UP’s Auraiya.

The death toll in the road accident rose to 27 with another man succumbing to injuries on Monday. A total of 36 labourers were injured in the incident.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCyclone AmphanLockdown 4.0lockdown 4.0 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In