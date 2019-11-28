e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 28, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 28, 2019

Owaisi slams Pragya Thakur, calls her ‘enemy of Gandhi, supporter of his killers’

Owasi said he has also given a notice to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thakur’s controversial remark.

india Updated: Nov 28, 2019 16:11 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi speaks to the media during the winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi.
AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi speaks to the media during the winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi.(Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
         

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pragya Thakur and called her “an enemy of Gandhi and a supporter of his killers,” for her recent expunged remarks in Parliament on Nathuram Godse.

Owasi said he has also given a notice to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thakur’s controversial remark.

“It is not the first time she said something like that. It shows she’s an enemy of Gandhi and a supporter of his killers. I have given Privilege Motion to Speaker, let’s see what happens...,” he said while speaking to media persons here.

The AIMIM chief also tweeted about the same and said, “I have given a Notice of Question of Privilege under 223& 224 Rules of Procedure & Conduct of LS in relation to the incident where MP from Bhopal interrupted MP A Raja speech by calling Nathuram Godse a patriot (deshbhakt) Will @PMOIndia take action or another Notice?.”

Thakur, who is an MP from Bhopal had triggered uproar during a discussion in the lower house on the Special Protection Group (Ammendment ) Bill by DMK member A Raja, interjected with a remark purportedly in praise of Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse.

However, later on, she claimed that she was referring to Udham Singh. Speaker Om Birla expunged Thakur’s remark from the record but opposition members protested outside the House.

Earlier this year, she described Godse as a ‘patriot’ and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made it clear that such statements would not be tolerated by the party. (ANI)

tags
top news
Uddhav Thackeray to take oath with 6 ministers but spotlight is on MLA Ajit Pawar
Uddhav Thackeray to take oath with 6 ministers but spotlight is on MLA Ajit Pawar
Live | Everyone should witness the historic day: Sena’s Eknath Shinde
Live | Everyone should witness the historic day: Sena’s Eknath Shinde
Pak Army Chief’s 3-year extension cut short to 6 months by Supreme Court
Pak Army Chief’s 3-year extension cut short to 6 months by Supreme Court
‘Maybe that was my ego talking’: Kohli narrates pain of WC semis loss
‘Maybe that was my ego talking’: Kohli narrates pain of WC semis loss
‘It’s time he opens with Rohit,’ Laxman suggests changes at top for T20Is
‘It’s time he opens with Rohit,’ Laxman suggests changes at top for T20Is
The Irishman review: Martin Scorsese helms Netflix’s most ambitious film
The Irishman review: Martin Scorsese helms Netflix’s most ambitious film
Xcent vs Aura: Hyundai hopes to amaze, cater to compact sedan segment’s desires
Xcent vs Aura: Hyundai hopes to amaze, cater to compact sedan segment’s desires
Watch: Ruckus in Lok Sabha over Pragya Thakur’s ‘deshbhakt’ Godse remark
Watch: Ruckus in Lok Sabha over Pragya Thakur’s ‘deshbhakt’ Godse remark
trending topics
Maharashtra govt formation LIVEHTLS 2019Uddhav ThackerayXiaomi Mi TV 4XIDBI Recruitment 2019Kartik AaryanPragya ThakurSonia Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India News