Owaisi's big attack on AAP: 'Delhi's garbage thrown in Muslim-dominated areas'

Attacking the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday alleged that garbage was being dumped in Muslim-dominated areas across the national capital. He also alleged that no development had taken place in such places. AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi(ANI file photo)

He said the ruling AAP did a "drama" that it had built schools and hospitals, but the claims of development were false.

"In the assembly constituencies in Delhi where Muslims live, Delhi's garbage is thrown in those areas. No clinics and schools have been built in Muslim-dominated areas. There is no development in those areas," Owaisi was quoted as saying by ANI.

Owaisi attacks AAP, BJP, RSS

Owaisi further claimed there were no ideological differences between the BJP and AAP. He claimed the RSS was the mother of the two parties.

"The mother (RSS) created them (BJP and APP). RSS created Jan Sangh and later BJP was formed in 1980. The other (was formed) in 2012-13. There is a big institute. It is lab grown Hindutva. It (APP) was formed there," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Owaisi questions PM's ‘chadar’ gesture

Owaisi said his party would contest the polls in the national capital.

Asaduddin Owaisi also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sending a "chadar" to Ajmer Dargah, saying the BJP and Sangh Parivar people were going to courts stating that Khwaja Ajmeri Dargah was not a Dargah.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday offered a ceremonial 'chadar' sent by PM Modi at Ajmer Dargah on the 'Urs' of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti.

On the centre lodging a protest with China over the formation of two counties, Owaisi said the government seeks investment from the country and had been tolerating the import imbalance.

"This government is scared of China. What protest? They (China) are forming counties, dam on our land? Who will suffer if the dam is built," he asked.

The elections in Delhi will likely take place over the next few weeks. The BJP today announced its first list of candidates, fielding former MP Parvesh Verma against AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.