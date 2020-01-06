Gravest act of impunity, shocking and shameful incident: P Chidambaram on JNU violence

india

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 14:38 IST

Addressing the press on the incident that unfolded on the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University in the national capital on Sunday evening, former union minister P Chidambaram on Monday said, “This incident is perhaps the most clinching evidence that we are rapidly descending into anarchy. It happened in the national capital in India’s foremost University under the watch of central government, home minister, lieutenant general and police commissioner.”