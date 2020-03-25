Yogi promises door to door delivery, bans ‘paan masala’ to fight coronavirus

india

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 00:00 IST

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the state government had worked out an action plan to effectively contain the spread of the Sars-Cov-2 pathogen including a plan for door to door delivery of essential items and a ban on the sale, production and distribution of ‘paan masala and ‘gutkha’ (chewing tobacco) in the entire state.

The chief minister held a high-level meeting with the state officials on Wednesday to review steps to contain the spread of the coronavirus and for implementation of the nationwide lockdown announced in its wake.

Additional chief secretary Awanish Awasthi said the chief minister directed officers to ensure door-to-door delivery of essential commodities apart from the e-commerce companies and supermarkets that will use their own workforce for the home delivery of essentials. The chief minister has also asked the health department to work out arrangements for the home delivery of medicines.

During the meeting, Adityanath said control rooms were being set up in all the districts to coordinate government’s efforts and monitor its implementation. He also said that 112 police response vehicles will be used to rescue stranded people.

In other measures taken so far, the state government has already asked the state’s 51 public and private medical colleges to set up 200-300 bed isolation wards and the chief minister said that a sufficient quantity of sanitisers, gloves and masks had been made available to all the districts.

The additional chief secretary repeated on Wednesday that the government had banned ‘paan masala’ and ‘gutkha’.

“The state government has also decided to ban the sale of paan masala and gutkha in the state. The ban has been imposed to protect the people from infection in these times of coronavirus. People who consume gutkha and paan masala have been seen spitting in public places,” he had said on Tuesday.

An order issued by the Food and Drug Administration commissioner said the manufacturing, distribution and sale of ‘paan masala’ and ‘gutka’ is banned in the state till further orders.

“Action under the Food Security Act will be taken against the persons and establishments which violate the order. The state government will cancel the licence of the units and close the shops,” the FDA order said.

Awasthi said a committee headed by the agriculture production commissioner will ensure the availability of essential commodities in the state during the lockdown. It will also mobilise civil defence volunteers and non-government organizations.

The committee will mobilize community kitchens to distribute food packets to the poor, Awasthi said, adding that gurudawaras, maths, temples and social organisations will be motivated to run community kitchens as well.

Mobile vans, e-rickshaws, thelas (carts) and other vehicles were being arranged in various districts for door-to-door delivery of essential items, Awasthi said. Total number of coronavirus patients in UP reached 38 on Wednesday.