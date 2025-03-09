Pack of stray dogs maul 18-year-old in Rajasthan's Alwar, video goes viral

An 18-year-old girl was attacked by a pack of stray dogs while taking an evening walk on Friday in Rajasthan's Alwar. The incident, captured on a CCTV camera installed outside a house on the street where she was walking, occurred on March 7 at around 5.45 pm. In the viral video, Navya is seen screaming as the dogs attack her.(X/viral video)

According to an NDTV report, the girl, identified as Navya, was talking on the phone while walking in Alwar's JK Nagar when nearly 10 stray dogs ran towards her, surrounded her, and bit her at least eight times before dragging her to the ground.

In the viral video, she is seen screaming as the dogs attack her. A woman on a two-wheeler, passing by the street, stops and drives the dogs away with the help of local residents, forcing them to leave.

"They surrounded me from all sides. I tried to push them away, but they started pulling me down from the front and back. I fell to the ground, and they kept attacking me. I am still in shock," Navya told NDTV.

HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Local councillor Hetram Yadav told NDTV that several complaints had been filed with the municipal corporation regarding the stray dog menace.

“We have complained to the municipal corporation several times, but no action has been taken. If the problem is not resolved soon, more serious incidents may occur in the future. The authorities must act immediately,” he said.

Stray dog menace in UP’s Bahraich

Over the past 10 days, one child has died, and 14 people have been injured in dog attacks across various areas of the Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh, news agency PTI reported on Friday.

The situation has worsened to the point where officials are using loudspeakers in the affected villages of Shivpur and Mahsi blocks to alert residents, advising them to carry sticks when going out in the evening.

District magistrate (DM) Monika Rani has issued an advisory instructing parents not to let children go outside alone. She also warned officials of strict action if such attacks continue in their areas, the report added.

To spread awareness, the administration has launched a campaign in 192 villages to educate people about the growing threat.

Chief veterinary officer (CVO) Rajesh Upadhyay told PTI on Thursday that the most severe incident took place on February 24 in the Khairighat area of Shivpur block.

"Pinki, a 12-year-old girl from Matera Kala village, was attacked by a pack of four-five stray dogs while cutting fodder in the fields after school. The dogs dragged her away and mauled her to death. Her severely mutilated body was later recovered by villagers," he said.

Additionally, a rabid dog was found dead in Khairighat, confirming the presence of rabies among the stray dogs in the area.