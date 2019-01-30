‘Padharo Mhare Desh’: Rajasthan govt reverts to old tourism slogan

In an order issued on January 25, the Congress government in Rajasthan has rolled back the previous BJP government’s order and replaced the tourism slogan ‘Jaane Kya Dikh Jaye’ with the state’s old tourism slogan ‘Padharo Mhare Desh’. The state Tourism Department has also added ‘Rajasthan - The incredible state of India’ in the department logo, along with ‘Padharo Mhare Desh.’

Ever since it formed the government in Rajasthan, the Congress has been working on changing the previous government’s decisions such as renaming the Atal Seva Kendra with its old name Rajiv Gandhi Seva Kendra. It has also tabled a bill in the state assembly to remove the education eligibility clause from PRI (Panchayati Raj Institutions) elections and reintroducing direct election of mayor. The state government is also cancelling inactive MoUs inked in Resurgent Rajasthan.

The previous BJP government had replaced the grand old campaign slogan ‘Padharo Mhare Desh’ (Welcome to my land) and introduced ‘Jaane Kya Dikh Jaye’ as the new slogan for Rajasthan tourism in 2016.

The Tourism department’s January 25 order also directs that the new logo be used.

“Padharo Mhare Desh is Rajasthan tourism’s traditional logo and connects with the state’s tradition and culture. Changing it to ‘Jaane Kya Dikh Jaye’ (JKDJ) makes no sense. The previous government spent a huge amount of money for the new slogan just to oblige an advertising firm,” said Vishwendra Singh, state Tourism Minister.

Singh said, “To make foreign tourists feel welcomed and connected, the department is seeking suggestions from people for a slogan in English through online and by word of mouth.”

He said, “Our tourism policy as promised in the manifesto will be ready in another 20 days and will focus on tourists, facilities, services etc.”

The Minister said a joint committee has been constituted of RTDC officials and member from employees union to identify properties which need to be upgraded and those which are running in losses.

The president of the employee union of Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation (RTDC) Tej Singh Rathore said, “It is a good decision as Padharo Mhare Desh has made its identity and a good message was there in the tourism sector. Whereas JKDJ failed to make its identity among the tourists and people in the sector.” He added the addition of a line in English will help connect with foreign tourists.

BJP spokesperosn Mukesh Pareek said, “The change of slogan is their thought and we have no objection but it would be good if they continue doing the good work of the BJP government in order to encourage the tourism sector. The record tourist flow in Rajasthan during the previous government should be continued. Changing the name will not bring development but focus on tourism sector will.”

First Published: Jan 30, 2019 10:44 IST