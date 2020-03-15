Padma awards event deferred, no new dates announced yet

india

Updated: Mar 15, 2020 03:53 IST

The Padma Award ceremonies, scheduled to be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi on March 26 and April 3, have been postponed due to coronavirus outbreak, home ministry officials said Sunday.

The next date and time of the award ceremony will be announced soon, added the officials. The Padma Awards were announced on the eve of Republic Day. As many as 141 Padma Awards, including four duo cases (in a duo case, the award is counted as one), will be handed over this year.

The list comprises seven Padma Vibhushan, 16 Padma Bhushan and 118 Padma Shri Awards.

Among those named for the Padma Vibhushan this year are former Union ministers Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj and George Fernandes (all posthumous). Vishveshateertha Swamiji Sri Pejavara Adhokhaja of Udupi Mutt will be honoured with similar award posthumously in the spiritual category.

The Padma Bhushan awardees include former defence minister Manohar Parrikar (posthumous) and former governor S C Jamir.

As many as 33 awardees this year are women and the list includes 18 persons from foreigners category, NRI, PIO, OCI and 12 posthumous awardees.

The awards are given in various disciplines and fields of activities like art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service, Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of high order and Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field.