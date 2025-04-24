Pahalgam attack: All-party meeting today as bodies return home; under-fire Pakistan in huddle | 10 points

There is nationwide anger against the brutal killings of 26 people by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which took place on Tuesday. 26 people lost their lives in the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack.

The families of victims of the terror attack mourned the loss of their loved ones as they urged the Narendra Modi government to take strong action against the perpetrators of the attack.

The attack, carried out by terrorists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday, is one of the deadliest in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

The Modi government on Wednesday announced a series of actions against Pakistan for Islamabad's continued support to cross-border terrorism, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and the closure of the integrated checkpost at Attari.

Here are the top 10 developments related to the Pahalgam terror attack:-

1. An all-party meeting will be held at 6 pm at the Parliament on Thursday to discuss the terror attacks, ANI reported. Defence minister Rajnath Singh will chair the high-level meeting.

2. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has cut short his trip to the United States in wake of the Pahalgam terror attacks. In a post on X, party General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has cut short his US visit and will be attending in person the CWC meeting in New Delhi tomorrow at 10:30 am."

3. Rattled by the stringent action by India including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and downgradation of diplomatic ties, Pakistan will hold a security meet to formulate “an appropriate response”. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned the National Security Committee meeting to discuss in detail India's “irresponsible actions” after what Pakistan called “Pahalgam false flag operation”, Radio Pakistan reported.

4. The terror attack has severely impacted the local tourism industry in Pahalgam, casting a shadow over their only source of livelihood. The picturesque town was heavily dependent on the influx of tourists, with hotels, restaurants, shops, and other services all relying on the seasonal rush. "I have been working as a chef in Pahalgam for the last 30 years. I have never seen such a huge incident here. I am poor, and my livelihood depends entirely on the tourists. Now, I don't know what I will do. I don't have enough property to get by. The tourism season was going well, and all hotels were at full capacity. But now, the loss will not just be in crores but in billions," a local chef told ANI.

5. The Jammu and Kashmir government has issued an order directing all the employees in Baramulla under the PM Package to work from home till April 27. The order has been issued by the chief education officer (CEO), Baramulla, to ensure the safety of the PM Package employees following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, ANI reported.



6. After the government decided to close the integrated checkpost Attari with immediate effect, a businessman from Attari told ANI that the closure of the border will definitely affect the business, but the Pahalgam Terrorist Attack, which happened, was also "wrong. A businessman from Attari said, "The closure of the Attari border will definitely affect the business here... but the incident that has happened is also very wrong."

7. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney condemned the Pahalgam attack , stating that he was "horrified" by the "senseless" and "shocking act of violence". “I am horrified by the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir, a senseless and shocking act of violence that has killed and injured innocent civilians and tourists. Canada strongly condemns this terrorist attack. We offer our condolences to the victims and their families,” the Canadian prime minister said in an X post.

8. Michael Rubin, former Pentagon official and senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, said that recent remarks made by Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir may have served as a direct provocation for the assault. "Certainly that speech seemed to green light terror. Asim Munir said that Kashmir is the jugular vein. What India now needs to do is to cut Pakistan's jugular. There's no ifs, ands, or buts. There are no shortcuts anymore. Asim Munir gave the green light," Rubin told ANI.

9. An army soldier was killed in an encounter between security forces and terrorists following a search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Thursday, officials told PTI. The firing took place in Dudu-Basantgarh area during a cordon and search operation which was launched based on information about the presence of terrorists, they said.

10. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said his government was in touch with the governments of states where Kashmiris were allegedly being harassed in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack. "The J&K government is in touch with the governments of the states where these reports are originating from. I'm also in touch with my counterpart Chief Ministers in these states & have requested they take extra care," Abdullah posted on X.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)

