Pahalgam attack: Jaishankar dials counterparts from 7 UNSC non-permanent members

New Delhi: External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday dialled his counterparts from seven non-permanent members of the UN Security Council to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack against the backdrop of growing speculation about India’s response to the strike with cross-border linkages. External affairs minister S Jaishankar. (PTI)

Besides speaking to his counterparts from Greece, Sierra Leone, Algeria, Guyana, Slovenia, Somalia and Panama, Jaishankar received a call from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and told him of India’s resolve to bring the perpetrators, planners and backers of the terror attack to justice.

Jaishankar’s conversations with the foreign ministers of the seven non-permanent members of the UN Security Council are significant as Pakistan is also part of the world body’s apex decision-making panel for 2025-26. Pakistan recently worked with its ally China, a permanent member of the Security Council, to dilute a resolution condemning the Pahalgam terror attack.

During his conversations with the seven foreign ministers, Jaishankar thanked their countries for condemning the terror attack and expressing solidarity with India.

In his phone call with Guyana’s foreign minister Hugh Hilton Todd, Jaishankar spoke of the “need to combat terrorism in all forms and manifestations”, according to a social media post. During the conversation with his Greek counterpart George Gerapetritis, Jaishankar welcomed “Greece’s firm opposition to cross-border terrorism”.

Tuesday’s phone calls by Jaishankar followed briefings organised by the external affairs ministry for diplomats and envoys of close to 100 countries last week. People familiar with these briefings said Indian officials had spoken of Pakistan’s links to the terror attack on April 22 that killed 26, mostly tourists.

Jaishankar also said in a social media post that he had received a phone call from UN Secretary-General Guterres and appreciated “his unequivocal condemnation of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam”.

He added in the post: “Agreed on the importance of accountability. India is resolved that the perpetrators, planners and backers of this attack are brought to justice.”

Jaishankar also spoke on phone with Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the deputy prime minister and foreign minister of the United Arab Emirates. “Discussed the need to counter terrorism effectively in all its forms and manifestations,” Jaishankar said in a social media post.