Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pahalgam attack: Jaishankar dials counterparts from 7 UNSC non-permanent members

ByRezaul H Laskar
Apr 30, 2025 11:41 AM IST

External affairs minister S Jaishankar also received a call from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

New Delhi: External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday dialled his counterparts from seven non-permanent members of the UN Security Council to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack against the backdrop of growing speculation about India’s response to the strike with cross-border linkages.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar. (PTI)
External affairs minister S Jaishankar. (PTI)

Besides speaking to his counterparts from Greece, Sierra Leone, Algeria, Guyana, Slovenia, Somalia and Panama, Jaishankar received a call from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and told him of India’s resolve to bring the perpetrators, planners and backers of the terror attack to justice.

Jaishankar’s conversations with the foreign ministers of the seven non-permanent members of the UN Security Council are significant as Pakistan is also part of the world body’s apex decision-making panel for 2025-26. Pakistan recently worked with its ally China, a permanent member of the Security Council, to dilute a resolution condemning the Pahalgam terror attack.

During his conversations with the seven foreign ministers, Jaishankar thanked their countries for condemning the terror attack and expressing solidarity with India.

In his phone call with Guyana’s foreign minister Hugh Hilton Todd, Jaishankar spoke of the “need to combat terrorism in all forms and manifestations”, according to a social media post. During the conversation with his Greek counterpart George Gerapetritis, Jaishankar welcomed “Greece’s firm opposition to cross-border terrorism”.

Tuesday’s phone calls by Jaishankar followed briefings organised by the external affairs ministry for diplomats and envoys of close to 100 countries last week. People familiar with these briefings said Indian officials had spoken of Pakistan’s links to the terror attack on April 22 that killed 26, mostly tourists.

Jaishankar also said in a social media post that he had received a phone call from UN Secretary-General Guterres and appreciated “his unequivocal condemnation of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam”.

He added in the post: “Agreed on the importance of accountability. India is resolved that the perpetrators, planners and backers of this attack are brought to justice.”

Jaishankar also spoke on phone with Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the deputy prime minister and foreign minister of the United Arab Emirates. “Discussed the need to counter terrorism effectively in all its forms and manifestations,” Jaishankar said in a social media post.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Pahalgam attack: Jaishankar dials counterparts from 7 UNSC non-permanent members
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On