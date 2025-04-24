Pahalgam terror attack: Army chief to visit Srinagar tomorrow; MEA briefs G20 envoys

Following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Indian Army chief general Upendra Dwivedi will visit Srinagar on Friday to review the security situation. Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi addresses at the Army War College, in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh. (@adgpi)

Meanwhile, the ministry of external affairs briefed selected G20 envoys, including from China and Canada, on the incident during a 30-minute meeting on Thursday.

During his visit, top commanders from local military formations will brief general Upendra Dwivedi on counter-terrorist operations being carried out in the Kashmir Valley and along the Line of Control, ANI reported quoting defence officials.

The general officer commanding of the 15 Corps and commanders of the Rashtriya Rifles formations are expected to be present for the high-level review.

MEA briefs G20 envoys on Pahalgam attack

Foreign secretary Vikram Misri on Thursday briefed the ambassadors of select nations stationed in New Delhi. Among them Germany, Japan, Poland, the United Kingdom, and Russia on the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

Senior diplomats from the United States, the European Union, Italy, Qatar, Japan, China, Russia, Germany, and France were seen arriving at the Ministry of External Affairs in South Block, located in the heart of the national capital.

Misri provided a detailed update to envoys from G20 countries, including representatives from China and Canada, in a meeting that sources say lasted approximately 30 minutes.

This diplomatic outreach followed India's announcement of a series of measures in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 civilians lost their lives.

In an official statement, the MEA said, “In continuation of the decisions made by the Cabinet Committee on Security in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, the Government of India has decided to suspend visa services to Pakistani nationals with immediate effect.”

With ANI inputs