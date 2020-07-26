e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Pak army shells areas along LoC in J-K’s Poonch

Pak army shells areas along LoC in J-K’s Poonch

The Indian Army retaliated befittingly, he said. Pakistan had shelled areas in Rajouri and Poonch districts on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

india Updated: Jul 26, 2020 17:24 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Jammu
Pakistan had shelled areas in Rajouri and Poonch districts on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Pakistan had shelled areas in Rajouri and Poonch districts on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.(HT Photo)
         

Pakistani troops shelled forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Sunday, officials said.

This is the sixth day in a row that Pakistan has violated ceasefire, they said “At about 1515 hours today, Pakistan army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in the Balakote sector of Poonch district,” a defence spokesman said.

The Indian Army retaliated befittingly, he said. Pakistan had shelled areas in Rajouri and Poonch districts on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

tags
top news
No more yellow alert for Mumbai, parts of Maharashtra; IMD predicts more rains for North India
No more yellow alert for Mumbai, parts of Maharashtra; IMD predicts more rains for North India
‘Leadership recognised in times of crisis’: Priyanka Gandhi targets Centre
‘Leadership recognised in times of crisis’: Priyanka Gandhi targets Centre
Luck or Genetics? Italian island spared from Covid-19 outbreak, here’s why
Luck or Genetics? Italian island spared from Covid-19 outbreak, here’s why
In Gehlot’s fresh proposal on assembly session, no mention of floor test
In Gehlot’s fresh proposal on assembly session, no mention of floor test
‘Don’t hide, get tested’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s appeal after contracting Covid-19
‘Don’t hide, get tested’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s appeal after contracting Covid-19
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar’s manager to be questioned
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar’s manager to be questioned
Bihar floods affect more than a million, PM Modi promises all assistance for relief
Bihar floods affect more than a million, PM Modi promises all assistance for relief
Ram Temple Trust responds to Shankaracharya’s remark on foundation laying timing
Ram Temple Trust responds to Shankaracharya’s remark on foundation laying timing
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In