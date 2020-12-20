Pak fisherman apprehended off Gujarat coast: BSF

india

Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 12:51 IST

A Pakistani fisherman has been apprehended with his boat after he intruded into the Indian territory off the Gujarat coast, the Border Security Force (BSF) said on Sunday.

The intruder was held in the Sir Creek area on Saturday evening during a patrolling by the personnel of the Gujarat Frontier of the BSF, it said.

“It is to inform that on December 19 at 1750 hours, BSF troops while patrolling in general area Sir Creek observed one Pakistani fishing boat which had intruded into Indian territory, taking advantage of rough sea state and restricted visibility,” the BSF said in a statement. “Alert BSF patrolling party seized the boat along with one Pakistani fisherman,” it added.

The apprehended man has been identified as Khalid Hussain, 35, a resident of the Sindh region in the neighbouring country, according to the BSF.

A jerrycan with 20 litres of diesel, one mobile phone, two fishing nets, eight bundles of plastic threads and some crabs were seized from his possession, the force stated.

In view of the incident, the BSF launched a thorough search operation in the area which was underway in the evening as well and nothing suspicious was recovered thus far, it added.