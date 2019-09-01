e-paper
Pakistan will grant consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav tomorrow

Foreign Office Spokesman Mohammad Faisal said Jadhav, 49, is being provided the consular access “in line with Vienna Convention on Consular relations, ICJ judgement and the laws of Pakistan”.

india Updated: Sep 01, 2019 20:16 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Islamabad
(The retired Indian Navy officer is on death row in Pakistan which has accused him of spying.
(The retired Indian Navy officer is on death row in Pakistan which has accused him of spying.(AFP file photo)
         

Pakistan announced on Sunday that it will grant consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav on September 2.



The retired Indian Navy officer is on death row in Pakistan which has accused him of spying.

India maintains that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Navy and has been wrongly framed.

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text, only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Sep 01, 2019 20:03 IST

