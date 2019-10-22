e-paper
Pakistan takes foreign diplomats to Line of Control

india Updated: Oct 23, 2019 03:08 IST
Imitaz Ahmad
Hindustan Times, Islamabad
The Pakistan Army on Tuesday rebutted Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat’s claim that three terror launch pads were destroyed in the strikes and several alleged terrorists were killed.(Photo: @ememiqbal/ Twitter)
         

A group of foreign diplomats stationed in Islamabad were taken to the Pakistani side of the Line of Control (LoC) on Tuesday to debunk what Pakistan claims is India’s attempt at targeting alleged “terror launch pads” in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The diplomats and accompanying foreign media personnel were given a tour of the affected areas and were shown remnants of what Pakistan claims are shells fired by Indian forces, a government hand-out said.

The Pakistan Army on Tuesday rebutted Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat’s claim that three terror launch pads were destroyed in the strikes and several alleged terrorists were killed.

The Pakistan Army called General Rawat’s claims a part of New Delhi’s attempts to divert attention from the current situation in Kashmir.

“The propensity of false claims by senior Indian military leadership, especially since the Pulwama incident, is detrimental to peace in the region. Such false claims by the Indian army are being made to suit vested interests. This is against professional military ethics,” said army spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor in a statement.

Pakistan foreign office spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal said in a tweet, “Claims by the Indian Army Chief remain just that ‘claims’…Indian side has not joined us in the visit to LoC neither have they provided coordinates of the alleged launchpads.”

 

India’s action against terror launch pads came after Pakistan targeted Indian positions and civil localities in Karnah sector, and killed two Indian soldiers and one civilian on Saturday night.

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 23:45 IST

