Pak violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

Pak violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch

The firing from across the border in Mankote sector was retaliated befittingly by the Indian Army, he said, adding there was no immediate report of any casualty on the Indian side.

india Updated: Dec 19, 2019 09:27 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Jammu
Border Security Force (BSF) patrol near the international border at Hiranagar sector in Jammu. Image used for representational purpose only.
Border Security Force (BSF) patrol near the international border at Hiranagar sector in Jammu. Image used for representational purpose only. (PTI)
         

Pakistani troops on Thursday violated ceasefire by firing small arms and shelling mortar bombs on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesperson said.

The firing from across the border in Mankote sector was retaliated befittingly by the Indian Army, he said, adding there was no immediate report of any casualty on the Indian side. “At about 7.15 am, Pakistan initiated the unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars,” the spokesperson said.

He said the cross-border firing was going on when last reports were received.

