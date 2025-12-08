‘Pakistan and democracy don't go together’: MEA’s sharp remark on country's state after protests over Imran Khan

Ministry of external affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Monday made a sharp comment on the political turmoil in Pakistan, saying “democracy and Pakistan don’t go together”. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal slams Pakistan on the weakening state of Democracy in the country (File photo/ANI)

His remarks came during the weekly media briefing when he was asked about the state of democracy in the neighbouring country, particularly in the context of former prime minister Imran Khan and the protests there.

Responding to the question on weakening democratic structures in Pakistan, Jaiswal said India continues to monitor developments closely but refrained from commenting further.

“We keep a close eye on every development in Pakistan. But regarding democracy, you're saying that ‘democracy in Pakistan is becoming weak and its strengths are being weakened’. Democracy and Pakistan don't go together. The less we talk the better,” he said.

On Pakistan–Afghanistan border clashes

To a separate query on recent border clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Jaiswal said India was concerned by reports of Afghan civilian casualties.

“We have seen reports of border clashes in which several Afghan civilians have been killed. We condemn such attacks on innocent Afghan people. India strongly supports the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Afghanistan,” he added.

Pakistan and Afghanistan traded heavy gunfire along their border late Friday, officials from both sides confirmed to Reuters, leaving at least five people dead and further straining tensions after peace talks between the two countries collapsed last weekend.

Pakistan military calls Imran Khan ‘mentally ill’

Jaiswal’s remarks came against the backdrop of rising political tensions in Pakistan.

Earlier this week, the Pakistan army launched an unusually direct attack on Imran Khan, with military spokesperson Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry calling the jailed former prime minister “mentally ill” and a “narcissist,” The Associated Press reported. Although he did not name Khan, the reference was clear.

The comments were a response to Khan’s post on X a day earlier, in which he referred to Army chief Gen. Asim Munir as a “mentally unstable person” responsible for the “complete collapse of the Constitution and rule of law in Pakistan.”

Khan, 73, has been behind bars since 2023 following a corruption conviction and continues to face multiple cases.

Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been demanding regular access for Khan’s family and supporters, especially amid persistent rumours about his health and even false claims of his death.

Last week, authorities at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail permitted Khan’s sister, Uzma Khanum, to meet him, according to Dawn. She was allowed inside the prison while PTI supporters accompanying her led demonstrations outside the Islamabad High Court and the jail, where supporters protested restrictions on Khan’s visitation rights.