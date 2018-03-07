 Pakistan army says it shot down Indian ‘spy drone’ near LoC in PoK | india news | Hindustan Times
Pakistan army says it shot down Indian ‘spy drone’ near LoC in PoK

The military said in a statement late Tuesday that the drone violated Pakistan’s airspace.

india Updated: Mar 07, 2018 10:58 IST
The Pakistan army said it was the fourth Indian drone it shot down in the past year.
The Pakistan army said it was the fourth Indian drone it shot down in the past year.(AP File Photo)

Pakistan’s military says it shot down an Indian “spy drone” after it entered airspace in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The military said in a statement late Tuesday that the drone violated Pakistan’s airspace and was spying when it was shot down in the village of Chirikot along the Line of Control in Kashmir. It said Pakistani troops retrieved the wreckage.

The army said it was the fourth Indian drone it shot down in the past year.

India had no immediate comment.

