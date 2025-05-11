Pakistan desk to work roles with Manmohan Singh, Narendra Modi: Who is foreign secretary Vikram Misri?

Foreign secretary Vikram Misri has been the face of India’s press briefings since Operation Sindoor began, along with Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh. The Indian diplomat’s composed presence while addressing the nation has contributed to bringing a sense of calm amid cross-border military action. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri speaks during a special briefing.(MEA)

Vikram Misri was once again at the forefront on Saturday evening to announce India’s ceasefire ‘understanding’ with Pakistan.

Vikram Misri revealed that it was facilitated by call between the DGMOs of Pakistan and India at 3:35 pm. He also stated that the ceasefire began from 5:00 pm (IST) on Saturday.

Later, Pakistan violated the ceasefire on Saturday night, prompting Vikram Misri to issue another press statement.

Childhood and qualifications

Vikram Misri was born on November 7, 1964, in Srinagar, and his early childhood years were spent in Jammu and Kashmir. Vikram Misri then moved to Scindia School in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, followed by a degree in History from Delhi University’s Hindu College.

Vikram Misri also has an MBA degree from XLRI, Jamshedpur.

Before his diplomatic career kicked-off, Vikram Misri had a stint in advertising with Lintas India and Contract Advertising.

Vikram Misri is said to be fluent in English, Hindi and Kashmiri, and is known to have a decent control of French. Vikram Misri is a Kamalnayan Bajaj Fellow of the Aspen Institute’s India Leadership Initiative too.

Worked with Manmohan Singh, Pranab Mukherjee and Narendra Modi

Vikram Misri joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1989, and then served at the Ministry of External Affairs’ Pakistan desk.

Vikram Misri also worked closely with Foreigh Ministers IK Gujral, Pranab Mukherjee, and served as private secretary to three Indian prime ministers (IK Gujral, Manmohan Singh and Narendra Modi).

International assignments

Vikram Misri resume also includes plenty of international assignments, which has seen him take up ambassadorial positions in Spain, Myanmar and China.

Vikram Misri also held the deputy high commissioner post in Sri Lanka and Munich’s Consul General.

Appointment as India's 35th Foreign Secretary

Misri worked as deputy national security adviser from January 2022 to June 2024, a stint in which he was seen handling strategic affairs.

Vikram Misri was appointed India’s 35th foreign secretary on July 15, 2024.