Pakistan dug tunnel in J-K's Pansar from zero-line, says BSF IG
After another tunnel was detected in the Pansar area of Jammu and Kashmir by the Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday, BSF Inspector-General (IG) NS Jamwal alleged Pakistan of digging the tunnel from the zero-line.
"Pakistan has dug the tunnel from the zero-line. The tunnel was detected between the Border Outposts (BOPs) on Pakistan's side Abhiyal Dogra and Kingre-De-Kothe, Sakargarh. The tunnel is about 140-150 metres long. It is 10-12 feet deep, the downside from the entry point and 25-30 feet deep, entered in the Indian territory. The diameter of this tunnel is 2-3 feet so that a man can easily cross by crawling," NS Jamwal, Inspector General (IG) BSF, Jammu told reporters.
IG Jamwal also said that Pakistani bags and some old bags were discovered in the tunnel.
The tunnel detected today is the fourth one in the last six months in Samba, Hiranagar and Kathua areas and the tenth in total in Jammu region, according to a BSF press release.
Talking about the operation, the BSF IG said, "Acting upon specific intelligence inputs for a while that there was the possible existence of a tunnel in the Pansar area. Our unit detected this tunnel under the ongoing anti-tunneling campaign. It is the fourth one in the last six months in Samba, Hiranagar and Kathua areas and the tenth in total in Jammu region," he said.
"We consider this area a sensitive area because it is surrounded by dense forest. Some notorious incident like in June 2020, the BSF had shot down a Pakistani Hexacopter and terrorist activities are also seen in the area," he said.
"Ahead of January 26, we are on high alert regarding border security. I want to give credit to the troops and the Intelligence agencies who has been provided inputs (to locate the tunnel)," he said.
In November 2019, BSF had foiled an infiltration bid in the same area, wherein some troops had fired upon the party trying to infiltrate into India.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Legal education in the country needs urgent reforms: Supreme Court judges
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gujarat state election commission announces local body elections in February
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Air India begins weekly flight between Agra and Goa
- This Goa-Agra-Delhi flight was earlier expected to begin on January 16 but was rescheduled for January 23. The plane halted for 35 minutes and then flew for Delhi at 12.15 pm with four passengers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fresh snowfall in J-K, drop in temp in north Maharashtra likely from Jan 25
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After J&K govt lifts poultry ban, crow samples found positive in 4 districts
- Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday had lifted the ban on the import of the poultry and poultry products.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Stand up to bigoted bulldozing or..': Mahua Moitra on Mamata-Jai Shri Ram row
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan dug tunnel in J-K's Pansar from zero-line, says BSF IG
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Shah launches Ayushman CAPF scheme and all the latest news
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt announces Subhash Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lalu Prasad Yadav shifted to AIIMS Delhi as health worsens
- He will be admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) as decided by his family members in consultation with the doctors of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amit Shah launches Ayushman CAPF scheme for medical benefits to armed forces
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Our march will have no effect on R-Day Parade,' says Yogendra Yadav
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cavalcades of tractors from Punjab, Haryana set out for R-Day tractor parade
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jagan govt boycotts panchayat election process after poll panel's notification
- The district collectors, superintendents of police, district panchayat officers and other field-level officials also boycotted the video conference.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'If China gets aggressive, so will India': IAF chief on eve of talks with PLA
- The corps commander-level talks between the Indian Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) will be held at Moldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on Sunday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox