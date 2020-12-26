e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 26, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Pakistan explored Rajasthan, Gujarat borders extensively in 2020 for infiltration: Report

Pakistan explored Rajasthan, Gujarat borders extensively in 2020 for infiltration: Report

According to the Border Security Force (BSF), attempts were made by Pakistan from Gujarat and Rajasthan borders as well to infiltrate terrorists into the Indian side.

india Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 14:47 IST
Asian News International | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Asian News International | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
New Delhi
A security personnel at BOP Narabet near India-Pakistan international border in Gujarat.
A security personnel at BOP Narabet near India-Pakistan international border in Gujarat.(Siddharaj Solanki/ Hindustan Times File Photo)
         

Pakistan in the year 2020 tried multiple routes for infiltration apart from sending terrorists through borders in Jammu and Kashmir or Punjab only.

According to the Border Security Force (BSF), attempts were made by Pakistan from Gujarat and Rajasthan borders as well to infiltrate terrorists into the Indian side.

Data compiled by the BSF also says that the number of infiltration has increased.

Last year, there were no incidents of attempts of infiltration from Gujarat and Rajasthan borders recorded by the BSF till the first week of November.

Interestingly, the Kashmir Frontier of BSF has recorded just one infiltration in comparison with a previous year where 4 infiltrations took place till the first week of November.

This year, the Rajashthan and Gujarat frontier of the BSF has recorded infiltration incidents in August and September.

Officials claimed that Pakistan is exploring other ways to send terrorists but the BSF round the clock keep a strict vigil and regularly updating positions as per the intelligence input.

“We have seen incidents of infiltration attempt s from Gujarat and Rajasthan borders as well this year. Last year, no such incidents were recorded in the same period of time,” a senior BSF official said.

BSF officials said that 11 infiltration incidents have recorded this year till the first week of November from Jammu, Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat border.

This year, the highest 4-4 each infiltration incident happened from Jammu as well as Punjab borders.

In November, a 150-metre long underground tunnel suspected to be used by terrorists for infiltration was detected near International Border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba.

The tunnel was detected in a joint operation by the BSF and Jammu and Kashmir police.

tags
top news
Prez Xi sending team to stop the Nepal party split. It’s a last-ditch effort
Prez Xi sending team to stop the Nepal party split. It’s a last-ditch effort
Centre not cooperating, indulging in propaganda for political gains: Mamata
Centre not cooperating, indulging in propaganda for political gains: Mamata
Some people in Delhi trying to teach me democracy every day: Modi
Some people in Delhi trying to teach me democracy every day: Modi
China sells 50 armed drones to Pakistan, begins psyops. It’s a reminder
China sells 50 armed drones to Pakistan, begins psyops. It’s a reminder
8 UK returnees test Covid positive in Kerala, now being tested for UK strain
8 UK returnees test Covid positive in Kerala, now being tested for UK strain
Amit Shah to review election preparedness in Assam
Amit Shah to review election preparedness in Assam
As Congress delays review of Bihar poll results, cracks begin to show
As Congress delays review of Bihar poll results, cracks begin to show
Watch: Sonu Sood pays surprise visit to fan’s roadside food stall in Hyderabad
Watch: Sonu Sood pays surprise visit to fan’s roadside food stall in Hyderabad
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In